08.09.2019 17:00:00
Canada's Premiers Announced 2019 Literacy Award Recipients
OTTAWA, Sept. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - On International Literacy Day, Canada's Premiers are pleased to congratulate the recipients of the 15th annual Council of the Federation Literacy Award. Announced on September 6, 2019, the Award celebrates outstanding achievement, innovative practice and excellence in literacy. It is presented annually in each province and territory. To read the news release visit www.canadaspremiers.ca.
The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.
SOURCE Canada's Premiers
