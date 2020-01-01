Canada's Power Market Outlook to 2030 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Power Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes Canada's power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals market scenario in the country's power sector is also included in the report.



Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2010 to 2018, forecast for the next 12 years to 2030

Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

Data on leading current and upcoming projects

Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

Detailed analysis of top market participants and SWOT analysis.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Canada, Power Sector Outlook



2 Introduction

2.1 Report Guidance



3 Canada, Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Macroeconomic Factors

3.2 Supply Security

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges



4 Canada, Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Canada, Power Market, Market Structure

4.1.1 Federal Regulatory Authorities

4.1.2 Provincial and Territorial Authorities

4.2 Canada, Power Market, Key Market Players

4.3 Canada, Power Market, Financial Deals

4.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2008-June 2018

4.3.2 Deals by Type, 2018

4.4 Canada, Power Market, Demand Structure

4.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2018



5 Canada, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario



6 Canada Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview



7 Canada, Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview



8 Canada, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies





Hydro- Quebec

Ontario Power Generation Inc

BC Hydro

TransAlta Corporation

Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board

