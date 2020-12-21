SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’179 -0.4%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0822 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’882 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20’337 0.8%  Dollar 0.8832 -0.1%  Öl 52.4 1.7% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
21.12.2020 02:38:00

Canada suspends flights from the United Kingdom for 72 hours

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's response to the COVID-19 pandemic is guided by the latest science and research. The Government of Canada is closely monitoring the genetic variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 identified in the United Kingdom and is working with international partners, including the World Health Organization to better understand this variant and its impacts.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister convened a meeting of the Incident Response Group to discuss the new variant of COVID-19 identified in the United Kingdom. Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair, Minister of Transport Marc Garneau, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc, and Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne participated in the meeting.

Genetic variation of viruses such as the one that causes COVID-19 is to be expected and have been previously observed in parts of the world this year. While early data suggest that the United Kingdom variant may be more transmissible, to date there is no evidence that the mutations have any impact on symptom severity, antibody response or vaccine efficacy.

Evidence is, however, limited at this time and more research is needed in Canada and around the world. Given the high number of cases of a variant COVID-19 virus observed in some areas in the United Kingdom, the decision has been made to suspend entry into Canada of all commercial and private passenger flights from the United Kingdom for 72 hours, effective midnight tonight.

Canada has had robust travel restrictions and border measures in place since March 2020, including mandatory quarantine measures, which require travellers to quarantine or isolate for 14 days immediately upon entry to Canada. Those measures remain in place.

Additionally, passengers who arrived in Canada today from the United Kingdom are now subject to secondary screening and enhanced measures, including increased scrutiny of quarantine plans. Passengers who arrived recently from the United Kingdom will also receive additional direction from the Government of Canada.

Quotes

"Our government will continue to do what's necessary to protect the health of Canadians. These additional measures will allow public health officials time to gather further evidence and help reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health

"It is essential to the health and safety of all Canadians that we continue to quickly adapt our border measures to respond to the evolving COVID-19 situation. The Canada Border Services Agency officers remain vigilant and are ready to implement these enhanced border measures to protect Canadians."

The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"Our Government is committed to keeping Canadians and the transportation system safe and secure. The notice we issued today, temporarily prohibiting flights to Canada from the United Kingdom, will reduce the public health risks to Canadians."

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

  • While no cases linked to this new strain have been identified in Canada, work continues to identify if this variant is present or has been previously observed in Canada. The Canadian and global medical, public health and research community are actively evaluating mutations to better understand the potential implications in terms of transmission, clinical presentation, and vaccine development.
  • The Government of Canada contributed $40 million to support the creation of the Canadian COVID-19 Genomics Network (CanCOGeN) to help understand the genetic variations of the virus as it evolves.
  • Canadians are advised to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada and avoid all cruise ship travel until further notice. Canada's official global advisory, cruise ship advisory and pandemic COVID-19 travel health notice are still in effect.

Associated Links
Travel Information 
ArriveCan 
CanCOGeN

SOURCE Health Canada

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.52
0.81 %
Givaudan 3’697.00
0.79 %
Nestle 102.30
0.71 %
Swisscom 472.70
0.47 %
Roche Hldg G 309.95
0.37 %
CieFinRichemont 80.06
-0.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 404.90
-1.00 %
CS Group 11.18
-1.19 %
Novartis 80.51
-1.24 %
Part Grp Hldg 998.60
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Vontobel: BRC auf E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und nur 6 Monate Laufzeit
18.12.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neuer Rücklauf? / EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanal erneut erreicht
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Welche Kryptowährungen Bitcoin den Rang ablaufen könnten
Absurde 2021-Prognosen der Saxo Bank - Amazons Zypern-Kauf, Silberknappheit und ein Impfstoff, der die Wirtschaft stört
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 51: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoin-Bulle Novogratz: So weit kann es 2021 für den Bitcoin nach oben gehen
Offenbar will auch Microsoft eigene Computerchips bauen - Intel unter Druck?
Moderna-Aktie leichter: nutzt Option zum Kauf von mehr Moderna Covid-19-Impfdosen und beschleunigt Zulassung
US-Behörde - Fünf allergische Reaktionen nach Coronavirus-Impfung
BlackRock - wie gross das Potenzial für Aktien in 2021 ist

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Für den heimischen und den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag leicht abwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel geschwächt. Vor dem Wochenende prägten Sorgen das Börsengeschehen in Asien.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit