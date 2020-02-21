Canada Summer Jobs 2020 application period for employers extended

Employers who have not already applied are invited to do so today

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program gives tens of thousands of young Canadians the chance to gain skills and valuable work experience, which will help them start a meaningful career.

Today, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, announced that to ensure young Canadians have as many good-quality summer job opportunities as possible the employer application period for the 2020 CSJ program is being extended until February 28, 2020.

Every year, CSJ welcomes applicants from small businesses, not-for-profit organizations and public-sector employers that provide quality summer jobs for youth.

Applicants approved for funding will be able to hire youth as early as May 2020. For more information and to apply for funding, please visit Canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs or visit a Service Canada Centre.

"Young Canadians are not just the leaders of tomorrow—they are leaders today. That's why our government is focused on ensuring they get the skills and training they need to succeed, while helping businesses during the busy summer months. Canada Summer Jobs is an incredibly important program for helping young people achieve this. Providing youth with opportunities for paid, meaningful work experience helps ensure they are equipped for the jobs of the future."

– The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Each year, the national priorities for CSJ are updated to reflect Canada's diverse population and evolving needs. This year's national CSJ priorities support:

diverse population and evolving needs. This year's national CSJ priorities support: organizations that provide services to or intend to hire youth who self-identify as being part of under‑represented groups or as having additional barriers to entering or staying in the labour market;



opportunities offered by organizations that provide services to persons with disabilities or intend to hire youth with disabilities;



opportunities for youth in rural areas, remote communities or official language minority communities;



opportunities offered by organizations that focus on protecting and conserving the environment; and



opportunities for youth to work in small businesses, in recognition of their contribution to the creation of jobs.

Not-for-profit employers can receive funding for up to 100% of the provincial/territorial minimum hourly wage and mandatory employment-related costs. Small businesses with 50 or fewer employees and public-sector employers and can receive funding for up to 50% of the provincial/territorial minimum hourly wage.

CSJ is an initiative of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, which was recently modernized to support youth, particularly those facing barriers, to transition to the labour market.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada