15.09.2020 02:38:00

Canada Silver Cobalt Terminates IR Agreement

COQUITLAM, BC, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it has terminated its Investor Relations Agreement dated July 24, 2020 with GRA Enterprises LLC.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.
Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property features strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold and copper in the prolific past producing Gowganda high-grade Silver-Cobalt District of Northern Ontario. With an important new discovery at Castle East, underground access at the Castle mine, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the nearby town of Cobalt, a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2OX, and the Beaver and Violet properties, CCW is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space.

"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

