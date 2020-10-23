Canada Silver Cobalt Graduates to Tier 1 on the TSX Venture Exchange

COQUITLAM, BC, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has graduated to Tier 1 on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"Graduating to a Tier 1 listing on the TSX Venture Exchange confirms Canada Silver Cobalt's continued progress and development," said Frank J. Basa, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We look forward to continued development of our 100%-owned Robinson Zone Project, in the 78 square-kilometre Castle Silver Mine property in Gowganda, Ontario."

The TSX Venture Exchange classifies issuers into different tiers based on standards including historical financial performance, stage of development and financial resources. Tier 1 is the Exchange's premier tier and is reserved for its most advanced issuers.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works released the first-ever resource in the Gowganda Camp and greater Cobalt Camp in May 2020. A total of 7.56 million ounces of silver inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Robinson Zone beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters, was reported. The discovery remains open in all directions (1A and 1B are approximately 800 meters from the east-trending Capitol Mine workings) (mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability) (refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020).

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold and copper in the prolific, past-producing Gowganda high-grade Silver District of Northern Ontario. With underground access at Castle, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2OX for the creation of technical grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations, Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space

