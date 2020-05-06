06.05.2020 13:48:00

Canada Post celebrates centennial of Group of Seven's first exhibition

Stamps featuring striking landscapes to be unveiled online in partnership with several prominent Canadian galleries.

OTTAWA, May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - One hundred years ago tomorrow, Canadian art enthusiasts got their first look at paintings from what would become Canada's best-known school of art — the Group of Seven. Canada Post is celebrating this significant anniversary with a stamp issue featuring works by the Group's seven founding members.

It was on May 7, 1920, that Canadian artists Franklin Carmichael, Lawren S. Harris, A.Y. Jackson, Frank H. Johnston, Arthur Lismer, J.E.H. MacDonald and F.H. Varley held their first exhibition as the Group of Seven at the Art Gallery of Toronto (now the Art Gallery of Ontario [AGO]). Inspired by Tom Thomson – who had drowned three years earlier – and encouraged by their shared creative vision, the Group changed the way Canada was viewed at home and abroad. Their raw and daring depictions of the landscape gave birth to a unique Canadian aesthetic that influenced generations of artists.

More than 2,000 people attended the 1920 show during its 20-day run. While only five paintings were sold, the exhibit received good reviews, captured the attention of major galleries and collectors, and paved the way for future exhibitions.

Seven works are featured in the stamp issue:

  • In the Nickel Belt (1928), by Franklin Carmichael
  • Miners' Houses, Glace Bay (circa 1925), by Lawren S. Harris
  • Labrador Coast (1930), by A.Y. Jackson
  • Fire-swept, Algoma (1920), by Frank H. Johnston
  • Quebec Village (1926), by Arthur Lismer
  • Church by the Sea (1924), by J.E.H. MacDonald
  • Stormy Weather, Georgian Bay (1921), by F.H. Varley

The issue includes a self-adhesive booklet and gummed mini-pane of seven Permanent domestic rate stamps and a set of seven Official First Day Covers (OFDCs) cancelled in locations significant to each artist. Using works drawn from six major Canadian galleries and photographs from the McMichael Canadian Art Collection Archives, the issue was designed by Lionel Gadoury, Andrew Conlon and Matthew Killin of Context Creative, and printed by Lowe-Martin.

VIRTUAL UNVEILINGS: This morning, starting at 10:30 am (eastern time), the stamp images will be unveiled live on social media as well as Canada Post's Instagram account (@canadapostagram) and the accounts of several prominent Canadian galleries, including the AGO, the Art Museum at the University of Toronto, the Ottawa Art Gallery, the National Gallery of Canada, the Agnes Etherington Art Centre at Queen's University and the Vancouver Art Gallery, with the OFDCs unveiled on Thursday, May 7, by the McMichael Canadian Art Collection. All stamps and collectibles will be available on Thursday, May 7, at canadapost.ca/shop.

Follow these links for all high-resolution stamp images. 

SOURCE Canada Post

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 38.78
1.84 %
Geberit 421.90
1.74 %
Sika 163.60
1.58 %
Swiss Re 66.56
1.43 %
Novartis 83.46
1.24 %
CieFinRichemont 53.30
-0.45 %
The Swatch Grp 182.05
-0.46 %
Adecco Group 40.66
-0.51 %
ABB 17.51
-0.91 %
Alcon 50.02
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:57
Vontobel: Microsoft überzeugt
10:00
Equities: Will Early Trends in Select Sectors Last?
08:27
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
06:00
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Bearisher Abprall am EMA50 / Swiss Life – Käufer unter Zugzwang
05.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, UBS Group AG, Geberit AG
04.05.20
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:01
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
05.05.20
Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
mehr
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Dow Jones behauptet sich -- Hang Seng bricht bis zum Handelsende ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Roche-Aktie freundlich: USA erteilen Notfallzulassung für Coronavirus-Antikörper-Test von Roche
Airlines Swiss und Edelweiss: Nationalrat einverstanden mit Nothilfe für Luftfahrt - Staatshilfen für flugnahe Betriebe
Energie-Analyst erwartet Ölpreisrally - dank jüngstem Crash
Jim Cramer warnt vor ETFs - und empfiehlt stattdessen diese Aktien
Newron-Aktie verliert mehr als 70%: Newron erreicht in zulassungsrelevanter Studie mit Sarizotan die Ziele nicht
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Erholung nach Kursrutsch: Wall Street höher -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich klar im Plus -- Viele Asien-Börsen weiterhin im Feiertag - Hongkong schliesst freundlich
Risiko vs Rendite: Die Prognosen der Crash-Propheten in der Corona-Krise
Dennoch short: Starinvestor rät zu Kauf von Bankaktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger werden optimistischer: SMI im Plus - DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester - Feiertag in Japan
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind am Mittwoch positive Vorzeichen zu sehen, in Deutschland tendiert der DAX ebenfalls etwas höher. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte mit freundlicher Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB