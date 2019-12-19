19.12.2019 01:05:00

Canada Joins the Energy Resource Governance Initiative

OTTAWA, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada and the United States share a mutual interest in improving supply chains for critical minerals. Collaboration in this area is imperative as demand for these minerals increases.

Today, Canada and the U.S. signed a Memorandum of Understanding confirming Canada's participation in the Energy Resource Governance Initiative (ERGI). Led by the U.S. Department of State, the ERGI promotes sound mining sector governance, and secure and resilient supply chains for critical minerals. The ERGI complements the Government of Canada's longstanding efforts to promote responsible natural resources development with a focus on supporting economic growth and environmental performance.

The signing of this MoU builds on the June 2019 commitment by the Prime Minister of Canada and the President of the United States to advance discussion on a Canada-U.S. Joint Action Plan on Critical Minerals Collaboration. Cooperation in this area cements the two countries' mutual interest in securing supply chains for the critical minerals needed to support important manufacturing sectors, including aerospace and defense, and clean technology.

Quotes

"Canada is in a unique position to strengthen global supply chains for critical minerals. We are proud to partner with the United States through the Energy Resource Governance Initiative, to advance responsible development of critical minerals, advance the creation of good jobs, and ensure mineral security."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan
Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

Associated Links

  • Prime Minister Announces Enhanced Cooperation with the United States
  • Energy Resource Governance Initiative Fact Sheet

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18.12.19
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
18.12.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
18.12.19
Gold gut unterstützt aber Palladium weist Parallelen zur Ölpreisblase auf
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
18.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
SMI bleibt auf Kurs
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Credit Suisse mit neuen Beschattungsvorwürfen konfrontiert
Neuer Mac Pro - für denselben Preis bekommt man einen Tesla
Bitcoin mit Tief seit Ende November
Schindler-Firmenpatron verkauft all seine Partizipationsscheine
Wall Street letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Boeing-Aktie volatil: 737-Max-Debakel zwingt Boeing zu radikalem Schritt - Produktionsstopp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert -- SMI beendet den Handel fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte mit einem Aufschlag. Der deutsche Leitindex wies Verluste aus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich. In Asien notierten die Börsen mit verschiedener Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;