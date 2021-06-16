Canada Invests in Energy Efficiency in Truro Plant

TRURO, NS, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Energy efficiency helps businesses save money, increases their competitiveness and contributes to a cleaner environment. The Government of Canada is investing in a clean energy future to provide a healthier planet for future generations.

Lenore Zann, Member of Parliament for Cumberland–Colchester, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $18,500 investment in an energy management information system (EMIS) for Intertape Polymer Group Inc.'s (IPG) facility in Truro, Nova Scotia, to reduce energy costs and improve energy efficiency.

IPG, a packaging products and systems company that supplies retailers and manufacturers around the globe, matched the federal contribution to the project to bring the total investment to $37,000.

IPG is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film-based, pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, shrink and stretch films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Headquartered in both Montreal, Quebec, and Sarasota, Florida, IPG employs approximately 3,700 employees with operations in 31 locations, including 21 manufacturing facilities in North America, four in Asia and one in Europe.

Federal funding is provided by the Energy Efficiency for Industry Program, which offers financial assistance to help fund Canadian industrial facilities' energy management projects.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good jobs and advance Canada's green future. Increasing the energy efficiency of Canada's industrial sector is a key part of our efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Improvements in energy efficiency are our 'hidden fuel' — they take us a long way toward exceeding our climate goals. With today's announcement, we are lowering emissions and supporting businesses on the path to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"The Government of Canada is investing in energy management systems to help the industrial sector achieve a low-carbon energy future. The Intertape Polymer Group in Truro has always been forward thinking — and an important employer in rural Nova Scotia. This project brings us one step closer to our net-zero emissions goal."

Lenore Zann

Member of Parliament for Cumberland–Colchester

"IPG is happy to partner with the federal government on infrastructure projects to improve our energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of our products."

Silvano Iaboni, Senior Vice President ECP Division

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

