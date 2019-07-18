Canada Helps Local Businesses Reduce Pollution and Save Money

PETERBOROUGH, ON, July 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Energy efficiency helps families save money, makes businesses more competitive and contributes to a cleaner environment for future generations.

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $256,250 investment for three new Green Economy Hubs that will help local businesses achieve their energy efficiency and sustainability goals.

Green Economy Canada is actively working with local partners to establish Hubs in Peterborough and New Brunswick. They will be launched by fall 2020 to help businesses save money and reduce their carbon footprint, demonstrating that profitability and sustainability go hand in hand.

This project, funded through Natural Resources Canada's Energy Efficiency Program, supports innovation for business and community sustainability. The program promotes the benefits of energy efficiency, such as lower energy costs, greenhouse gas emissions reductions, improved operating performance and increased asset values.

Greenhouse gas emissions have been reduced by 200,000 tonnes since the launch of the Green Economy Hubs in Ontario 10 years ago through engagement with more than 250 businesses.

Through Generation Energy, Canada's national energy dialogue, Canadians expressed that they want Canada to continue to be a leader in the transition to a clean growth economy. The Government of Canada will continue to support smart energy initiatives that create a clean, sustainable, competitive energy sector that cuts pollution and acts on climate change.

Quotes

"Our government believes that Peterborough has all the right credentials to be a national hub and leader in this work. Climate change is real. There is no longer a choice to be made between protecting our environment and growing our economy. We must do both. Local businesses play an integral role in creating a sustainable future. Becoming more energy-efficient leads to lower energy costs and maintenance costs and creates less pollution, all while creating jobs and increasing industry competitiveness."

Maryam Monsef

Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha

"Our transition to a low-carbon future is critical not only to address the enormous climate challenge we face, but also to ensure Canadian businesses stay competitive in a rapidly shifting global economy. We're excited to bring Green Economy Hubs to communities outside of Ontario for the first time as a win-win approach for our planet and our economy."

Priyanka Lloyd

Executive Director, Green Economy Canada

"We are thrilled to be exploring how a Green Economy Hub can best support businesses to reduce their environmental impact in New Brunswick — a province whose economy relies mostly on the development of natural resources. There is a real need for New Brunswick to address climate change in a proactive way, and we look forward to being a leader in the transition to a low-carbon future."

Raissa Marks

Executive Director, New Brunswick Environmental Network

"Peterborough is committed to addressing climate change and to making measurable progress on our local Climate Change Action Plan. We're excited to have been selected as one of the communities participating in the federally funded expansion of Green Economy Hubs and to be working with local businesses and community partners to co-create the tools, resources and supports necessary to advance a low-carbon future in this region."

City of Peterborough, Peterborough GreenUP, Peterborough Distribution Inc., Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development, Sustainable Peterborough, and Trent University

Associated Links



