Canada empowering young people to fight climate change through support for Gibsons Marine Education Centre

GIBSONS, BC, Sept. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change is one of the defining environmental challenges of our time. Educating each other and encouraging Canadians to share valuable information build awareness of this important issue.

Today, the Member of Parliament for West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast – Sea to Sky Country and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced up to $100,000 in funding to the Gibsons Marine Education Centre, through the Climate Action Fund. The funding will help the Centre educate thousands of people—from children to local business leaders—through workshops, special events, and education programs.

The Centre will use a blend of scientific and traditional knowledge to help build an understanding of how climate change is impacting Canada and how we can all take action to mitigate impacts and build a healthier environment and stronger economy.

The Climate Action Fund provides up to $3 million to support projects delivered by students, youth, Indigenous Peoples and organizations, not-for-profit organizations, small and medium-sized businesses, and research and educational institutions.

Funded projects will raise awareness of climate change and clean growth and encourage others to take action to reduce carbon pollution and support Canada's climate goals.

Quotes

"I am inspired by the effort and determination of Canadians to fight climate change, especially by community leaders here at home. Our government is funding this project to support education and momentum for all who are committed to making a difference in the fight against climate change. Young people, especially, deserve a planet that is sustainable."

– Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast – Sea to Sky Country and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs

"The Nicholas Sonntag Marine Education Centre's vision is to foster an educated community that actively cares for the health of our oceans. This imperative is critical, as our coastal community will be deeply impacted by climate change. Funding from Environment and Climate Change Canada will support our efforts to build regional capacity and resilience, ensuring communities on the Sunshine Coast thrive in a changing climate."

– Graham Starsage, Manager and Curator, Nicholas Sonntag Marine Education Centre

Quick facts

The Gibsons Marine Education Centre will hold 14 events and help 4500 participants build resilience to climate change.

Young people are powerful agents of change. Involving them in the conversation about climate change equips them to build solutions we need to fight climate change.

The Climate Action Fund supports initiatives that bring new ideas and innovations to help tackle climate change and encourage climate action. The Fund supports Canada's climate plan objectives through investments in climate solutions.

