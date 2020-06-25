Canada continues to explore innovative solutions for refugees

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, today reaffirmed Canada's ongoing commitment to exploring innovative solutions for refugees during the virtual Annual Tripartite Consultations on Resettlement (ATCR).

During the meeting, Minister Mendicino presented 3 new actions stemming from Canada's pledge at the Global Refugee Forum in 2019. Moving forward, Canada will:

admit up to 500 refugees as part of the Economic Mobility Pathways Project over the next 2 years

establish an advisory role for a former refugee to attend international refugee protection meetings with the Canadian delegation, and

support the creation of a new Global Task Force on Refugee Labour Mobility

The Minister highlighted that these proposals demonstrate Canada's commitment to refugee protection and the expansion of opportunities for refugees. These are concrete actions that Canada hopes will inspire other countries and partners, and strengthen the work of the ATCR.

The ATCR is the primary forum for governments, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), non-governmental organizations, international organizations, refugees and other stakeholders to collaborate on refugee resettlement. In July 2019, Canada assumed the chair of the ATCR, which concludes at the end of June 2020.

Quote

"It has been an honour to co-chair the Annual Tripartite Consultations on Resettlement, along with the Canadian Council for Refugees and the UNHCR. Canada deeply values its participation in these sessions, so we can continue to help lead efforts to advance refugee protection and to find new solutions for refugees through resettlement and complementary pathways."

‒ The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, P.C., M.P., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts:

Through the EMPP, candidates can apply for permanent residence through existing economic immigration pathways, such as the Provincial Nominee Program, the Atlantic Immigration Pilot and the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot.

The overarching goal of the Global Task Force on Refugee Labour Mobility, which will be launched later in 2020, is to generate global momentum to scale up labour mobility pathways as a solution for refugees.

The ATCR is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland . However, due to the global pandemic, this year's meetings were held virtually.

Associated links:

News release: Canada reaffirms strong leadership role in refugee protection at Global Refugee Forum

reaffirms strong leadership role in refugee protection at Global Refugee Forum Global Refugee Forum

News release: LERRN Announces Plans for Refugee Advisory Network

Follow us:

Facebook.com/CitCanada

Twitter.com/CitImmCanada

Instagram.com/CitImmCanada

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada