Canada Cobalt Issues Reminder Regarding Upcoming Expiration of Dividend Warrants

COQUITLAM, BC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Cobalt") today issued a reminder to Dividend Warrant Holders that received Dividend Warrants to purchase common shares of the Company, dated February 25, 2019 at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, are set to expire on Sunday, September 15, 2019. As the expiration date is not a trading day on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Dividend Warrants will be exercisable until 4:00 pm Pacific time on Monday, September 16, 2019. Warrants not exercised prior to September 16, 2019 will expire.

The Dividend Warrants were issued as part of Granada Gold Mine Inc.'s unit dividend payment to its shareholders. Details of the dividend payment are described in Granada's news releases dated Granada news release Feb. 5, 2019 and Granada news release Feb. 11, 2019.

In order to exercise the Dividend Warrants, Warrant Holders are requested to deliver, (i) the physical warrant certificate representing the Warrants to be exercised, (ii) duly completed exercise form (located on the back of the warrant certificate) and (iii) aggregate funds by way of certified cheque, bank draft or money order in Canadian Dollars, payable to Canada Cobalt Works Inc. and delivered to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, 3rd Floor, 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3B9, Attention: Yasmin Ali. Computershare acts as Warrant Agent for the Dividend Warrants on behalf of the Company. If the Warrant Holder is a US resident, additional documents are required to be submitted. Please contact the Company's Corporate Secretary, Tina Whyte at tina.whyte1@gmail.com in order to request the additional documentation that is required to exercise the Dividend Warrants.

About Canada Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Cobalt is focused on immediate and longer-term value drivers at its past producing Castle mine and adjoining land package in the historic Northern Ontario Silver-Cobalt district, Canada's cobalt heartland since the start of the electric vehicle revolution. The Canada Cobalt "advantage" includes underground access at Castle, an innovative tailings program with a plan to recover silver, gold and cobalt, a recently installed pilot plant to produce gravity concentrates on site, a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2OX, and exciting exploration discovery potential at Castle East.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

