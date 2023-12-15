Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Canada Carbon Aktie [Valor: 19743596 / ISIN: CA1348281025]
15.12.2023 01:09:52

Canada Carbon and the Municipality of Notre-Dame-du-Laus Announce the Creation of a Community Advisory Committee

Canada Carbon
0.04 CAD 16.67%
NOTRE-DAME-DU-LAUS, Quebec, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company” or "CCB”) (TSX-V: CCB), in conjunction with the Municipality of Notre-Dame-du-Laus (NDL), is pleased to announce the creation of a Community Advisory Committee (the "Committee”) to support the Company’s efforts in the development of the Asbury graphite mine in Notre-Dame-du-Laus. This Committee will serve as a formal means of information exchange and follow-up between CCB and the residents of NDL. It will promote collaboration between citizens and the Company and will optimize the development of a very promising project with the potential to benefit the entire community and the regional economy.

The mandate of the Community Advisory Committee will be to make recommendations to Canada Carbon in order to influence the mine development process, ensure best practices, propose community-centred solutions and maximize socio-economic benefits. Aware of the multiple impacts that such a project can have on the local community and the region, the Company is keen to ensure that it incorporates the perspectives of those who will be most affected by the project: the citizens of NDL.

"The creation of this citizens’ Committee from various local sectors of activity will help maximize economic, sustainable and social benefits, but also, and above all, preserve our quality of life,” said David Cyr, Mayor of Notre-Dame-du-Laus.

"It is essential for Canada Carbon to work transparently and collaboratively with local communities and ensure that they have every opportunity to be heard. The Committee will be a direct and open line of communication at all times with the municipality and the citizens of NDL. We are extremely satisfied with the constructive dialogue already established with the municipality. It is essential to incorporate the input of all stakeholders to ensure support for a project that will benefit the region, the province and ultimately, could play a key role in the creation of the battery supply chain. To this end, CCB plans to work with Mayor David Cyr and the Executive Director to organize the first meeting of this Committee early in the new year. We are delighted that citizens are involved in the establishment of this consultative forum,” said Ellerton Castor, Chief Executive Officer of Canada Carbon.”

For more information on Canada Carbon’s mining activities, please visit our website at: www.canadacarbon.com.

About Canada Carbon Inc.

Canada Carbon Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of graphite deposits. The Company acquired two historic graphite mines, the Miller and Asbury mines, located in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and Notre-Dame-du-Laus, Quebec, respectively. Canada Carbon is committed to realizing its potential as a producer of high-quality graphite while maintaining the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.

CANADA CARBON INC.
"Ellerton Castor”

Chief executive officer
Canadian Venture Building
82 Richmond Street East
Toronto, ON M5C 1P1
T: (905) 407-1212
Email: info@canadacarbon.com
Web: www.canadacarbon.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information” ("forward-looking information”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects”, or "does not expect”, "is expected”, "anticipates” or "does not anticipate”, "plans”, "budget”, "scheduled”, "forecasts”, "estimates”, "believes” or "intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may” or "could”, "would”, "might” or "will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Offering and use of proceeds from the Offering. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company’s business and results of operations; the impact of COVID-19; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


