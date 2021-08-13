Canada and TransLink invest in operations and maintenance facilities to accommodate the SkyTrain fleet

COQUITLAM, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to invest in infrastructure during this unprecedented time to meet the needs of communities across the province, enhance quality of life, and help recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Jeffrey Busby, Acting Vice President of Engineering at TransLink, announced funding for new maintenance facilities to support the SkyTrain fleet.

As TransLink continues to expand its SkyTrain fleet, additional facilities are needed to safely operate and maintain the fleet. The new facilities will be able to accommodate operations and maintenance requirements for approximately 145 SkyTrain cars.

The project includes new systems, utilities, and infrastructure, including technical and systems integration. The new facilities will consist of: inspection and cleaning facilities with two bays and one wash track; maintenance shops with bays for vehicles and rail borne equipment; upper office space and indoor storage; roads, parking spaces, administrative and security spaces for maintenance staff; natural gas and power connections, and retaining walls.



The Government of Canada is investing over $94.7 million in the project announced today through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's Public Transit Infrastructure Stream, conditional on fulfilling requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment. TransLink is contributing over $142 million.

Quotes

"Investing in public transit is an essential part of growing an economy, creating good jobs and supporting communities where people can get around in cleaner and more affordable ways. The $94.7 million in federal funding announced today will contribute to building much needed facilities to support maintenance staff and ensure the SkyTrain fleet remains safe and reliable for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities".

Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This new funding for the Operations and Maintenance Centre will allow us to store and maintain new SkyTrain cars required for the Broadway Subway Project and Surrey Langley SkyTrain. We thank our partners with the Government of Canada for this investment that will help keep transit running safely, efficiently, and reliably for years to come."

Jeffrey Busby, Acting Vice President of Engineering, TransLink

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across B.C., the Government of Canada has invested more than $4.4 billion in over 600 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Canada Plan.

has invested more than in over 600 infrastructure projects since 2015 under the Investing in Plan. In February 2021 , the Government of Canada announced a plan for $14.9 billion towards public transit projects over the next eight years, including permanent funding of $3 billion per year beginning in 2026-27. Through major transit projects, large urban centres can expand transit systems to keep up with population growth and provide better service to public transit users.

