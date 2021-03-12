Canada and the Yukon invest in improved transportation infrastructure for the territory

WHITEHORSE, YT, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in transportation infrastructure to bring greater opportunities to communities in Yukon, ensure their success and promote economic growth. These important investments in Canada's North are vital in building strong and resilient communities and paving the way for long-term development.

Today, the Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency), on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Richard Mostyn, Minister of Highways and Public Works and Minister of the Public Service Commission, confirmed funding for the Yukon Resource Gateway Project.

The Yukon Resource Gateway Project will provide much needed upgrades to existing transportation infrastructure in two key areas of high mineral potential and active mining. These areas include the Dawson Range and Nahanni Range and includes the upgrade of over 650 kilometres of local road systems and infrastructure providing access to significant areas of mineralization. With these improvements, Canadians and local businesses will be able to benefit from the economic potential of Yukon's natural resources.

The Government of Canada is investing over $247 million towards the Yukon Resource Gateway Project through the National Infrastructure Component of the New Building Canada Fund, and the Government of Yukon is investing over $112 million.

"Today's announcement is very exciting for the people of the Yukon. Investments in transportation infrastructure across the territory is vital to ensuring long-term economic development and growth. The Yukon Resource Gateway Project will support major natural resource development and export opportunities, and help create jobs."

"This contribution agreement ensures the Government of Yukon has the flexibility to pursue projects that the First Nations and communities support and ensure the Yukon Resource Gateway Program maximizes positive impacts for Yukoners and the territory's economy."

The Government of Canada funding for the Yukon Resource Gateway Project is being made available through the New Building Canada Fund – National Infrastructure Component.

The $4-billion National Infrastructure Component (NIC) supports projects of national significance, that have broad public benefits, and that contribute to Canada's long-term economic growth and prosperity.

