Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy in the Chaudière-Appalaches region

LÉVIS, QC, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are taking decisive action to meet the needs of communities by investing in green infrastructure projects in all regions of Quebec. Providing communities with modern and reliable water infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced funding for 55 infrastructure projects in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. These projects include upgrades to municipal drinking water supply and treatment systems, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems, as well as the addition of new pumping stations and manganese treatment systems.

The Government of Canada is investing over $36.6 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $36.6 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program.

These federal-provincial contributions are part of a significant $637.8 million investment, announced by both governments on August 20, to upgrade water infrastructure in the province.

"Building healthy communities starts with investing in essential services. Working with our provincial and municipal partners, we are ensuring Quebecers have access to safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems. Modern and efficient water infrastructure is essential to support healthy and resilient communities throughout Quebec. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Once again, our government is showing its commitment to prioritizing sustainable development with the modernization of water infrastructure. It is vital that all Quebeckers have access to quality essential services. I am also proud of this investment because it contributes to the well-being of current and future generations, all the while having a considerable and positive impact on economic recovery. This is a fine example of partnership for the benefit of our communities."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"I am delighted that the Chaudière-Appalaches region will benefit from these water infrastructure projects. This work represents a major investment that will ensure the sustainability of our municipal infrastructure while creating jobs and helping communities get back on their feet."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Quebec Lieutenant

"Today's announcement is excellent news for the citizens of Chaudière-Appalaches. They are the ones who will benefit from safer and more efficient water infrastructure. Investing in public services also means investing in the economic development of the regions. In these difficult times, the actions we are taking today will make all the difference and help make the Chaudière-Appalaches region even stronger and more prosperous."

Marie-Eve Proulx, Minister for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches Region

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public-transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. As part of the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $6 .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in Quebec .

Plan, the Government of has invested over .2 billion in 790 infrastructure projects in . The Government of Quebec's Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of $1.5 billion . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024.

(FIMEAU) aims to carry out the construction, rehabilitation, expansion and addition to municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. It consists of a total investment of . Two more project submission periods are planned for 2022 and 2024. Quebec's 2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly $7.5 billion in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH).

2020–2030 Infrastructure Plan calls for nearly in investments in municipal infrastructure under the responsibility of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH). To support Canadians and communities during the coronavirus pandemic, a new stream has been added to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure.

Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Furthermore, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services in response to immediate and ongoing coronavirus-related needs over the next two years.

Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy in the region of Chaudière-Appalaches

The governments of Canada and Québec are investing in water infrastructure to ensure adequate drinking water services, storm water management and wastewater collection systems, while contributing to economic recovery.

In the region of Chaudière-Appalaches, the Government of Canada is investing over $36.6 million for 55 projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Government of Quebec is also investing over $36.6 million through the Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU) funding program. These projects include upgrades to municipal drinking water supply and treatment systems, storm-water management and wastewater collection systems, as well as the addition of new pumping stations and manganese treatment systems.

Project information :

Location Project details Federal

contribution Provincial

contribution Municipal

contribution* Beauceville Replacement of approximately 4,185 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new sanitary and storm pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,612,826 $1,612,826 $806,415 Beaulac-

Garthby Replacement of approximately 1,105 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $412,974 $412,974 $206,489 Cap-Saint-

Ignace Replacement of approximately 1,698 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $740,624 $740,624 $370,314 Cap-Saint-

Ignace Replacement of approximately 1,374 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $504,944 $504,944 $252,474 Cap-Saint-

Ignace Replacement of 1,872 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $741,780 $741,780 $370,891 Disraeli Replacement of approximately 3,235 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems; including adding new piping for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,312,562 $1,312,562 $656,283 East

Broughton Replacement of approximately 1,454 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $675,474 $675,474 $337,738 Lac-

Etchemin Replacing approximately 1,325 metres of drinking water, sanitary and storm sewer mains. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $523,462 $523,462 $261,732 Lac-

Etchemin Replacing approximately 1,927 metres of drinking water and sanitary and storm sewer mains. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $731,612 $731,612 $365,809 Laurier-

Station Replacement of approximately 2,300 metres of force main by the Régie intermunicipale d'aqueduc et d'égout de Lotbinière-Centre. Work may require road restoration and roadway landscaping. $1,216,667 $1,216,667 $608,334 Lévis Replacement of approximately 660 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $253,550 $253,550 $126,775 Lévis Replacement of approximately 805 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $383,725 $383,725 $191,863 Lévis Replacement of approximately 1,118 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $414,695 $414,695 $207,348 Lévis Replacement of approximately 2,830 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,103,984 $1,103,984 $551,994 Lévis Replacement of approximately 703 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $321,737 $321,737 $160,869 Lévis Replacement of approximately 973 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $464,632 $464,632 $232,317 Lévis Replacement of approximately 1,230 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $536,995 $536,995 $268,498 L'Islet Replacement of approximately 1,585 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $716,462 $716,462 $358,233 Montmagny Replacing approximately 1,023 metres of water mains to improve the aqueducts and the sanitary and storm sewer mains, including installing 75 metres of new sewer mains to separate the sewer systems, and restoring the roadway and finish grading where the work was carried out. $369,231 $369,231 $184,616 Montmagny Replacing approximately 871 metres of water mains to improve the aqueducts and the sanitary and storm sewer mains, including installing 202 metres of new sewer mains to separate the sewer systems, and restoring the roadway and finish grading where the work was carried out. $390,087 $390,087 $195,045 Notre-

Dame-des-

Pins Replacement of approximately 1,690 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $755,312 $755,312 $377,657 Notre-

Dame-des-

Pins Replacement of approximately 2,200 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $935,162 $935,162 $467,583 Saint-Agapit Replacement of approximately 1,062 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $404,280 $404,280 $202,140 Saint-

Anselme Replacement of approximately 4,120 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,716,549 $1,716,549 $858,275 Saint-

Apollinaire Replacement of approximately 1,845 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $708,787 $708,787 $354,395 Saint-

Benoît-

Labre Extending the waste water main by 550 metres and the drinking water main by 500 metres, and installing a sewage pumping station and a force main. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $144,000 $144,000 $72,000 Saint-

Cyprien Replacement of approximately 302 metres of pipes to improve sanitary and storm sewer systems. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $150,210 $150,210 $75,105 Sainte-

Agathe-de-

Lotbinière Replacement of approximately 940 metres of drinking water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $543,849 $543,849 $271,926 Sainte-

Claire Replacement of 2,538 metres of pipes to improve water and sanitary systems. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,086,802 $1,086,802 $543,402 Sainte-

Croix Replacement of approximately 1,035 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $378,575 $378,575 $189,288 Sainte-

Hénédine Replacement of approximately 1,308 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $367,874 $367,874 $183,939 Sainte-

Marguerite Replacement of approximately 1,229 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including adding new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $457,962 $457,962 $228,983 Sainte-

Marie Replacement of approximately 140 metres of pipes to improve sanitary sewer systems. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $146,650 $146,650 $73,325 Sainte-

Marie Replacement of approximately 845 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $400,624 $400,624 $200,314 Sainte-

Marie Replacement of approximately 550 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $334,375 $334,375 $167,189 Sainte-

Marie Replacement of approximately 1,015 metres of drinking water and wastewater. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $826,974 $826,974 $413,489 Saint-

Éphrem-de-

Beauce Replacement of 1,205 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $348,750 $348,750 $174,375 Saint-

Fabien-de-

Panet Extending the drinking water main by approximately 1.35 km and the sanitary sewer main by approximately 1.2 km, including restoring the roadway and excavating where the work was carried out. This project also involves building a sewage pumping station and building a pressure-reducing station. $504,000 $504,000 $252,000 Saint-

Flavien Extending the waste water mains by approximately 635 metres and the drinking water mains by approximately 620 metres. Furthermore, this project involves building a sewage pumping station and installing a force main. $96,000 $96,000 $48,000 Saint-

François-

de-la-

Rivière-du-

Sud Replacement of approximately 2,196 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $851,490 $851,490 $425,745 Saint-

Frédéric Replacement of approximately 1,480 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $636,524 $636,524 $318,264 Saint-

Frédéric Replacement of approximately 1,130 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including adding new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $460,150 $460,150 $230,076 Saint-

Gédéon-de-

Beauce Replacement of approximately 1,030 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $388,674 $388,674 $194,339 Saint-Gilles Construction of a manganese removal treatment system by greensand filtration. $705,180 $705,180 $352,592 Saint-

Joseph-de-

Beauce Replacement of approximately 4,208 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,598,292 $1,598,292 $799,148 Saint-Martin Replacement of approximately 3,460 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,161,650 $1,161,650 $580,825 Saint-Martin Replacement of approximately 1,760 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $616,900 $616,900 $308,450 Saint-

Philémon Replacement of approximately 805 metres of drinking water and wastewater pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $282,795 $282,795 $141,398 Saint-

Philibert Replacement of approximately 1,070 metres of drinking water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $334,374 $334,374 $167,189 Saint-

Pierre-de-

la-Rivière-

du-Sud Replacement of approximately 1,146 metres of pipes to improve water, sanitary, and storm sewer systems. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $401,100 $401,100 $200,550 Saint-

Prosper Replacement of approximately 3,650 metres of pipes to improve water and sanitary sewer systems; including the addition of new pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,220,600 $1,220,600 $610,301 Saint-

Sylvestre Replacement of 235 metres of wastewater and storm water pipes. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $121,697 $121,697 $60,850 Scott Construction of a manganese and iron removal system by greensand filtration in an extension to the existing service building. $1,191,600 $1,191,600 $595,800 Thetford

Mines Replacement of approximately 3,652 metres of drinking water, wastewater, and storm water pipes; including the addition of new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $1,999,700 $1,999,700 $999,851 Tring-

Jonction Replacement of approximately 2,661 metres of drinking water, sanitary, and storm water pipes; including adding new storm water pipes for sewer separation. Work also includes road restoration and roadway landscaping associated with the pipe replacement. $947,220 $947,220 $473,611

*As per the Memorandum of Understanding, contribution amounts shown consists of the difference between the maximum admissible project costs and the federal-provincial investment amount.

Related links

News Release — Canada and Quebec invest in water infrastructure to ensure adequate services and stimulate the economy, August 20, 2020

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Federal investments in Quebec infrastructure projects

Fonds pour l'infrastructure municipale d'eau (FIMEAU)

Quebec Infrastructure Plan, 2020–2030

