Canada and Ontario invest in sustainable public transit and active transportation infrastructure for Kingston residents

KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontarians need help getting safely to work and home, getting out to appointments, to shop and to conduct business. Strategic investments in sustainable public transportation infrastructure play a key role.

That's why the government of Canada has approved eight new public transit and active transportation projects in the City of Kingston with over $47 million in total investments from all three levels of government. These projects are being funded through the public transit stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure plan.

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; along with Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston today announced funding for 8 public transit and active transportation projects in Kingston.

Several projects involve the construction of new and enhanced pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in the East-West corridor of the city that will make it safer and easier for residents to commute to their destinations or to directly access public transit. For example, the redesign and construction of Montreal Street at John Counter Boulevard will include multi-use pathways, new sidewalk, and buffered bike lanes. New transit-exclusive passenger drop-off lanes will enable pedestrians to access the transit system more safely and efficiently.

Residents who use public transit will also benefit from the addition of a new long-range battery electric bus and the necessary battery charging equipment. Six more conventional buses will be added to the bus fleet, enabling the City of Kingston to increase transit service levels, improving the reliability and quality of the public transit system while reducing emissions.

The Government of Canada is investing over $17 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is providing nearly $14.5 million to the projects, while the City of Kingston is contributing more than $16 million.

"Investing in modern and accessible public transportation systems allows Canadians to get around in faster, cheaper and cleaner ways. The investment in an expanded network of cycling lanes, multi-use paths, and new buses will improve the quality of lives for residents, get cars off the road and help make Kingston's transit system more sustainable. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The projects announced today will provide Kingston residents with more alternatives for getting where they need to go safely and affordably. Investing in modern and integrated public transit systems and active transportation is essential for building healthier, more sustainable communities of tomorrow. This is a great example of how we are working with our partners to build stronger, more resilient infrastructure that will serve our community now and in the future."

Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands



"This is an exciting day for transit riders and residents in Kingston. Ontario is investing more than $14 million in eight new public transit projects. These projects will provide residents with more access to public transit, connecting people to jobs safely and efficiently. With today's announcement, these eight projects can move from shovel-ready to shovels moving."

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"I'm pleased that Ontario is providing nearly $14.5 million to make public transit more efficient, reliable and convenient in the City of Kingston. It's another example of the province working collaboratively with our federal and municipal partners by continuing to make critical investments in infrastructure to improve the quality of life for residents in Eastern Ontario."

The Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Member of Provincial Parliament for Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

"Kingston has made strategic investments in active transportation and has seen unprecedented growth in transit ridership over the last few years. COVID-19 has definitely impacted our recent progress but as people start to return to some of their pre-pandemic routines, I believe there are even more opportunities to accelerate our active transportation goals. This funding will be very helpful as we get back on track and work to build a community where the most convenient option is active transportation."

Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

is investing more than in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $2.5 billion in infrastructure under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest in sustainable public transit and active transportation infrastructure for Kingston residents

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canadainfrastructure plan will support 8 public transit and active transportation projects in the City of Kingston, Ontario. These investments will support healthier and more sustainable communities.

The Government of Canada is investing over $17 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS). The Government of Ontario is contributing nearly $14.5 million, while the City of Kingston is contributing over $16 million.

Project Information:

Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal /

Other

Funding Purchase of Long Range Battery Electric Bus Purchase and installation of a long range electric battery bus equipped with farebox technology and GPS, and the installation of battery charging equipment at the bus depot will help reduce emissions and improve the quality of the public transit service.



$593,914 $494,879 $549,867 Enhanced Pedestrian-Cycling Connections - East-West Corridor Project Construction of a new designated bike lane, a multi-use path, and a new sidewalk will improve active transportation and connect pedestrians to public transit more safely and efficiently.



$3,726,044 $3,104,726 $3,379,044 Transit & Active Transportation Improvements – Montreal St at John Counter Blvd Re-design and construction of Montreal Street at John Counter Boulevard to support public transit and active transportation improvements. The project includes the construction and rehabilitation of four accessible bus stops and shelters, two transit-exclusive drop-off lanes, 770 metres of multi-use off-road pathway, 420 metres of sidewalk and 700 metres of buffered bike lanes.



$3,599,840 $2,999,567 $3,390,591 Enhanced Pedestrian-Cycling Pathway and Sidewalk Connections to Kingston Transit Bus Stops Construction of various trails, sidewalks and pedestrian crossovers will provide improved passenger connectivity to all bus routes, leading to more efficient and easier access for those using public transit.



$3,884,179 $3,236,492 $3,564,846 Transit Priority - Traffic Signal Optimization for Public Transit Installation of various transit priority equipment and traffic control upgrades will improve public transit reliability and increase service frequency. $1,521,210 $1,267,548 $1,396,146 Express Routes - Passenger Stations Design and construction of 12 transit passenger stations at bus stops will provide enhanced amenities including lighting, waste and recycling bins, bike storage and more. These amenities will improve the quality of the public transit service.



$1,410,394 $1,175,210 $1,294,440 Transit Priority Project - King St W at Portsmouth Ave Reconstruction of the intersection at King St. West and Portsmouth Avenue will include a dedicated bus lane and relocated bus stops. Enhanced cycling connections will improve access to public transit.



$772,358 $643,568 $700,430 Purchase of Six Conventional Buses Purchase of six accessible buses will increase passenger capacity, providing an additional 12,000 hours of revenue service per year and improving the reliability and quality of the public transit system.



$1,866,848 $1,555,551 $1,735,684

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for these projects, which are 40% and 33.33% respectively as per the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Contributions from recipients may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs). Cost-sharing may differ depending on recipient, such as First Nations communities.

Associated links

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID-19):

www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Government of Ontario Resources – COVID-19:

https://covid-19.ontario.ca/

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map:

https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

