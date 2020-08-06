Canada and Ontario invest in roads and bridges, connecting rural communities

BRANT COUNTY, ON, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural and northern Ontario municipalities and help them strengthen their local economies.

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo and Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; Will Bouma, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brantford−Brant, on behalf of Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship David Bailey, Mayor of Brant County today announced funding for five road and bridge projects in rural Southwest and Northern Ontario.

In Brant County, the reconstruction of King Edward Street between Puttown Road and Bishopgate Road will improve the safety and reliability of the road for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, and support better traffic flow, as well as facilitate active transportation. The work includes installing two, single-lane roundabouts and widening the road to accommodate a bike lane and sidewalks or a multi-use trail for pedestrians.

In the Six Nations of the Grand River community, the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 54 and Chiefswood Road will improve road safety, reliability, and traffic flow. It will also facilitate emergency response, provide better access to a planned housing and business development, as well as reduce operation and maintenance costs.

In the Township of Harley, the replacement of the Roy Bridge will improve safety and reliability and reduce service interruptions. In Blandford-Blenheim, Bridge 24 on Township Road 12 will be replaced with a new, upgraded concrete structure, which will improve public safety and traffic flow. In addition, the reconstruction of a 1-kilometre section of King Edward Street in Brant County, and a 6.5-kilometre section of 31st Line in the Township of Zorra will make the roads safer and more reliable for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The Government of Canada is investing over $9.7 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canadainfrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $5.5 million, municipalities are providing over $3.8 million, and the Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation is contributing $208,556.

The governments of Canada and Ontario are working in collaboration with their partners to support jobs, improve communities and build confidence as we safely and sustainably restore economic growth.

Quotes

"The funding announced today for the five road and bridge projects, including those in Brant County and Six Nations of the Grand River, shows how federal, provincial, municipal, and First Nations governments are working together to build up our infrastructure in rural communities. The Government of Canada will continue investing in infrastructure projects that meet the needs of residents and businesses, create vital connections, and grow the economy."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo and Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"This road and bridge infrastructure funding is essential for Brant County and Six Nations of the Grand River, which are located at a crossroads between the GTA and the American border. I am so pleased that the Federal, Provincial, Municipal and Territorial governments were able to work together collaboratively to improve and strengthen the infrastructure that will help pave the road to economic recovery, post-COVID-19".

Will Bouma, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brantford−Brant, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"We are thrilled to learn that the County of Brant is receiving Federal and Provincial government funding for the reconstruction of a section of King Edward Street. This construction is the first phase of the Bishopsgate Road Interchange Project. This phase will dramatically improve the safety of the intersections at Puttown Road and Bishopsgate Road. We want to thank the Federal and Provincial government for their funding support to improve infrastructure and traffic safety in the County of Brant."

His Worship David Bailey, Mayor of Brant County

"The Township of Blandford-Blenheim was thrilled to receive word that funding was approved for the much needed replacement of bridge 24 over the Nith River. The current structure is more than 90 years old. Replacing it with a new bridge with no weight or height restrictions will improve response time for emergency service vehicles and will improve transportation routes for businesses in the area. We thank our senior level government partners in recognizing the importance of this infrastructure to our residents and local business community. "

His Worship Mark Peterson, Mayor of Blandford-Blenheim Township

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $7.7 billion in over 2,500 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,500 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On July 9, 2020 , Ontario launched the $150-million Improving Connectivity for Ontario program to fund broadband and cellular infrastructure projects where there is a need for better service. This is part of the province's $315 million initiative Up to Speed: Ontario's Broadband and Cellular Action Plan.

Canada and Ontario invest in roads and bridges, connecting rural communities

Joint federal, provincial, municipal and First Nations community funding through the Investing in Canadainfrastructure plan will support five road and bridge projects in Ontario. These investments will strengthen connections between rural and northern communities, and support economic growth.

The Government of Canada is investing over $9.7 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $5.5 million and municipalities are providing over $3.8 million towards the projects. The Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation is contributing $208,556*.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal/First Nation

Funding Reconstruction of a Section of King Edward Street Brant County The reconstruction of approximately 1 kilometre of King Edward Street between Puttown Road and Bishopgate Road. The work includes installing two, single-lane roundabouts and widening the road to accommodate a bike lane and sidewalks or a multi-use trail for pedestrians. The project will improve the safety and reliability of the road for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, and support better traffic flow, as well as facilitate active transportation. $2,500,000 $1,666,500 $2,283,500 Construction of a Roundabout at the Intersection of Highway 54 and Chiefswood Road Six Nations of the Grand River The project will convert the intersection of Highway 54 and Chiefswood Road to a roundabout, which will improve road safety, reliability, support better traffic flow, improve emergency response and provide better access to a planned housing and business development. $938,314 $104,215 $208,556 Reconstruction of a Section of 31st Line Zorra The reconstruction of approximately 6.5 kilometres of 31st Line between Road 88 and Road 78. The project will improve the safety and reliability of the road, reduce maintenance costs and extend the life of the asset. $606,238 $404,118 $348,520 Replacement of the Roy Bridge Harley The replacement of the Roy Bridge located on the Boundary Road between the Township of Harley, and the City of Temiskaming Shores. The new bridge will improve safety and reduce service interruptions. $3,750,000 $2,083,125 $504,885 Reconstruction of Bridge 24 over the Nith River Blandford-Blenheim The reconstruction of Bridge 24 on Township Road 12, west of Blenheim Road includes the replacement of the existing structure with a new concrete bridge. This new bridge will improve public safety and traffic flow. $1,968,750 $1,312,369 $711,821

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for municipal projects, which are 60% and 33.33% respectively for communities with populations under 5,000 and 50% and 33.33% respective for communities with populations above 5,000, consistent with the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. The federal government is also providing the maximum share of eligible costs for the First Nations project, which is 75%. Contributions from municipalities and the First Nation may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities or the First Nation have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs).

