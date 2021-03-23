Canada and Ontario invest in recreational and stormwater infrastructure in Woolwich

WOOLWICH, ON, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Mike Harris, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga, and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Her Worship Sandy Shantz, Mayor of the Township of Woolwich, announced joint funding for the improvement of the Woolwich Memorial Centre and the rehabilitation of the Weigel Stormwater Management Drain.

The Government of Canada is investing $792,000 in improvements to the Woolwich Memorial Centre through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream and $899,928 for the rehabilitation of the Weigel Stormwater Management Drain through the Green Infrastructure Stream, both under the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $1.4 million towards both projects and the Township of Woolwich is contributing over $1.1 million.

Improvements to the Woolwich Memorial Centre include the replacement of the existing refrigeration system and installation of a new geothermal system designed to capture and better utilize reclaimed heat throughout the facility. This investment will ensure user groups and residents in Woolwich and surrounding areas have continued access to sports, recreation, arts and cultural activities at the Centre. These activities also include inclusive and adaptive programs for vulnerable populations that serve a diverse range of needs.

Additionally, work on the Weigel Stormwater Management Drain involves replacing 11 culverts and a degrading headwall and wingwalls, installing erosion protection, and removing sediment from a stormwater pond, among other improvements. The project will reduce the potential for flooding and extend the lifecycle, quality, and functioning of the drain to support improved stormwater management, offering better protection for residents in Woolwich.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Investments in both recreational and stormwater infrastructure are essential in ensuring the wellbeing and safety of communities. Today's investments for the Woolwich Memorial Centre and the Weigel Stormwater Drain means better protection for residents from flooding and continued and improved access to a treasured community space for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am pleased that Ontario continues to work with other levels of government to support our region's core rural infrastructure. This investment will directly support recreation and enhance protection from severe weather for Woolwich residents."

Mike Harris, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga, and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The Woolwich Memorial Centre fosters inclusion and community belonging through diverse programming opportunities including arts, culture, and sport. The investment in the rehabilitation of the Weigel drain ensures that Elmira has a safe and resilient stormwater drainage system to service the residents and businesses in the area. These partnership grants allow the Township to adapt to the ever-changing environment and help to provide the residents of Woolwich with safe and manageable infrastructure. We appreciate these partnership investments in Woolwich Township through the Investing in Canada Plan."

Her Worship Sandy Shantz, Mayor of the Township of Woolwich

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,800 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,800 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), recreational venues (arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing more than $40 million and Canada is investing more than $100 million under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure Stream. This stream supports improved access to clean energy transportation, more energy efficient buildings, and better clean water, wastewater and storm water infrastructure.

is investing more than and is investing more than under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure Stream. This stream supports improved access to clean energy transportation, more energy efficient buildings, and better clean water, wastewater and storm water infrastructure. Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

