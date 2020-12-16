Canada and Ontario invest in green infrastructure to improve wastewater management and protect the Atikokan River

ATIKOKAN, ON, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario. Investments in Ontario's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough—Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Dennis Brown, Mayor of Atikokan, announced funding for sewage infrastructure rehabilitation.

The upgrades will improve the efficiency and capacity of wastewater treatment in the Town of Atikokan, and help to protect the Atikokan River. The Government of Canada is investing $1,166,964 through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing approximately $972,373, while the Town of Atikokan is contributing $778,073.

The project involves the rehabilitation of Atikokan's existing sewage treatment plant and five pumping stations. The work also includes the replacement of three blowers and an aeration system to reduce operating costs and energy consumption.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they need it the most.

Quotes

"Investments in essential public infrastructure are vital to building healthy and resilient communities. The upgrades to the Atikokan sewage system will ensure residents benefit from safe and reliable essential services for years to come, while also protecting the Atikokan River. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Ontario is investing over $970,000 for the people of Atikokan to ensure the safety and well-being of the community for years to come. I'm proud to be a part of a government that continues to prioritize strategic investments like the upgrades to Atikokan's Sewage Treatment Plant, providing clean and safe water for this community."

Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program Green stream funding will allow the Town of Atikokan to complete upgrades at five pump stations throughout the Town as well as complete additional upgrades at the Sewage Treatment Plant. The upgrades outlined in this funding will help to increase the reliability and improve the performance of the sewage system, all while decreasing maintenance costs and improving efficiency. I would personally like to thank our federal and provincial partners for approving our application and for investing in our community. So, thanks to everyone for making a great improvement in Atikokan."

His Worship Dennis Brown, Mayor of Atikokan

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects. The Government of Canada has invested $8.1 billion in over 2750 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested in over 2750 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Ontario is investing more than $40 million and Canada is investing more than $100 million under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure stream.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada