Canada and Nova Scotia invest in improved water quality for residents of Lunenburg

LUNENBURG, NS, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margarets, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Mark Furey, Member of Legislative Assembly for Lunenburg West, Her Worship Carolyn Bolivar-Getson, Mayor of the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg; and His Worship David Mitchell, Mayor of the Town of Bridgewater, announced funding to construct a new water storage tank at Exit 12 in Osprey Village.

The project aims to improve access to potable water and provide better fire flow to meet the town's long-term water development needs. In addition to the construction of a new 650,000 gallon gravity-fed water storage tank, associated infrastructure will also be built to connect into the existing system. Investments in this project will ensure the health of residents and of the community.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.1 million to this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $960,000, and the recipients, the Municipality of Lunenburg and the Town of Bridgewater, are contributing more than $770,000.

"Atlantic Canada is opening up, construction season is underway, and Canadians are excited about our future. Now is the time to make smart infrastructure investments, like the new water tank we're building in Osprey Village. This will help make the community more workable, liveable, and efficient, all while getting more Nova Scotians back to work. This is one more way our government is creating good jobs by investing in healthier, greener, more resilient communities."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margarets, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The provincial government has a mandate to support municipalities to ensure we have healthy, safe and vibrant communities. This investment will help meet long-term development and water demands for Osprey Village and surrounding areas."

The Honourable Mark Furey, Member of Legislative Assembly for Lunenburg West

"I'm very pleased at today's announcement that our provincial and federal partners will join the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg and the Town of Bridgewater to invest in the construction of a water storage tank to enhance the water pressure in the Town of Bridgewater-owned Public Service Commission water utility. Not only will this important infrastructure investment address water pressure issues, but it will also give us the ability to open up adjacent lands for serviced development, including a potential expansion of Osprey Village."

Her Worship Carolyn Bolivar-Getson, Mayor of the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg

"This is another great example of municipal co-operation and, with the help of the federal and provincial governments, I'm thrilled to see this important project soon begin."

His Worship David Mitchell, Mayor of the Town of Bridgewater

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested over $911 million in 277 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

