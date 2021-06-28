Canada and Nova Scotia invest in community, culture and recreation infrastructure to help respond to the impacts of COVID-19

HALIFAX, NS, June 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Kelly Regan, Nova Scotia Minister of Community Services, on behalf of the Honourable Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Nova Scotia Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage; and Nadine Lamontagne, Club Commodore, announced funding for the expansion of the Cheema Aquatic Club Frank Garner Boat House.

The retrofit project for the Cheema Aquatic Club Frank Garner Boat House will include the expansion of the existing clubhouse, which needs more space to accommodate Cheema's growing membership. The need for this expansion has also been amplified by COVID-19 restrictions.

The construction of an additional floor will improve the club's accessibility and provide an opportunity to implement new programs. The goal of this project is to improve access to and increase the quality of community and recreational infrastructure in the Regional Municipality of Halifax.

The Government of Canada is investing $600,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $500,000 while the Cheema Aquatic Club is investing $400,000.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy, and to support communities across Canada. The retrofit and expansion of the Cheema Aquatic Club will promote healthier, more accessible communities for all residents. The Cheema Aquatic Club is a pillar in Waverley and surrounding communities, and I am proud to be able to announce this funding which will benefit residents across our riding."

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Cheema Aquatic Club is an integral part the Waverley community and surrounding areas. We are proud to invest in facilities like Cheema which are working to make sport and recreation more accessible for all Nova Scotians."

The Honourable Kelly Regan, Nova Scotia Minister of Community Services, on behalf of the Honourable Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Nova Scotia Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage

"The funding announced today is the culmination of several years of work for volunteers at Cheema. This investment allows us to push forward our growth strategy for current programming, makes the launch a new para-paddling initiative a reality and provides the capacity for Cheema to be a more engaged and supportive neighbour to the surrounding communities. We are beyond thrilled about what this means for the youth of our community."

Nadine Lamontagne, Club Commodore, Cheema Aquatic Club

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested over $910 million in 277 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in 277 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

