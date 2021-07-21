Canada and Manitoba invest over $23 million in 15 culture and recreation infrastructure projects in Manitoba's rural and northern communities

BRANDON, MB, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Investments in local infrastructure by the governments of Canada and Manitoba during this unprecedented time will help stimulate the economy and address the needs of all communities, including rural and remote communities, as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments to build and upgrade culture and recreation infrastructure will ensure that Manitobans have access to the services and networks they need to stay connected, share experiences, and build healthy, inclusive, and vibrant communities.

Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency), on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services, and the Honourable Cathy Cox, Minister of Sport Culture and Heritage announced funding for 15 culture and recreation infrastructure projects in Manitoba's rural and northern communities.

In Brandon, funding will go to the construction of an Outdoor Sports Complex, consisting of 10 soccer fields, including one FIFA-size field with lighting and bleachers, additional fields constructed to allow for multiple sport uses like Ultimate Frisbee, a clubhouse with washrooms and change rooms, a maintenance garage and parking, as well as green spaces for events and picnics.

The Dood Cristall Family YMCA will be expanded to include a new fitness studio and functional fitness spaces, to provide capacity for youth programming, including summer camps, and to facilitate additional memberships and community participation. The expansion will also accommodate 34 new childcare spaces.

In Flin Flon, funding will build a new Community Aqua Centre and Recreational Facility to replace the former facility, which was closed in 2020 due to structural concerns. The new energy efficient facility will increase and improve community programs and recreational activities, encouraging residents to swim, train, and stay healthy.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $13.6 million in the 15 projects announced today through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. For projects requiring consultations with Indigenous groups, funding is conditional on consultation requirements being met. The Government of Manitoba is funding over $9.5 million. Project recipients are also contributing approximately $14.6 million towards eligible project costs for their respective projects.

"Rural and northern communities are an integral part of our country, and they have been impacted by COVID-19 in unprecedented ways. Investments in culture and recreation infrastructure projects, like the ones announced today, are essential to the health and well-being of Canadians. Together with the Province, municipalities, and project funding recipients, we're building back better and providing residents with modern, safe, and accessible places to learn, grow, and enjoy leisure activities. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $945 million in over 229 infrastructure projects across Manitoba to create jobs and improve quality of life. To expand access to broadband, we have also invested over $198 million in Manitoba, which will help connect more than 86,000 households to high-speed internet. Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada invests in thousands of infrastructure projects in all areas of the country, creating jobs and strengthening communities at a time when it is needed most."

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada) and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (Canada Water Agency), on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The Manitoba government continues to invest in recreational infrastructure for the betterment of our communities. Today's announcement provides Manitobans with access to recreation and fitness facilities that are necessary for their well-being and health. This investment in cultural and recreation infrastructure will inspire learning and growth and is key to creating healthy communities."

The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services

"Manitoba's dynamic cultural beliefs, traditions, values and resources are at the heart of our vibrant province and are key to the well-being of our people and our communities. Manitoba's cultural sector is an important economic driver for our province and will play an important role in our post-pandemic recovery. We are pleased to partner with the federal government to invest in these important recreation facilities across the province that will help to improve the lives of Manitobans today and well into the future."

The Honourable Cathy Cox, Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage

"This is an extremely exciting and welcomed project for our community. When completed it will provide recreation and sport opportunities for many age groups on a grand scale and will also be an economic catalyst through the hosting of tournaments and larger events. The City is grateful for this significant partnership opportunity with our Federal and Provincial levels of government."

His Worship Rick Chrest, Mayor of Brandon

This investment in our community and region cannot be undersold. It is so important not only to the character of our city but the safety and health as well. After all, we are the land of 100,000 lakes. Myself and all facets of my community from the children to the seniors are unbelievably excited about this announcement. Given everything that's going on, the timing couldn't be better.

His Worship Cal Huntley, Mayor of Flin Flon

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique and wide-ranging priorities of rural and remote communities, like sport and recreation facilities, local access roads, and enhanced broadband connectivity.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique and wide-ranging priorities of rural and remote communities, like sport and recreation facilities, local access roads, and enhanced broadband connectivity. In Manitoba , the Government of Canada has invested more $945 million in over 229 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada Plan.

Backgrounder: Canada and Manitoba invest over $23 million in 15 culture and recreation projects in Manitoba's rural and northern communities

Joint federal and provincial funding will support 15 culture and recreation infrastructure projects in Manitoba. The Government of Canada is investing more than $13.6 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Manitoba is funding over $9.5 million. Project recipients are also contributing approximately $14.6 million towards eligible costs for their respective projects.

Project Information:

Recipient /

Location Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Recipient

Funding St. Georges Historical Society Inc. / Alexander Winnipeg River Heritage Museum – Phases 2 and 3 Complete construction of the Winnipeg Heritage Museum $286,340 $377,419 $52,091 Brandon 1st and Veterans Way Outdoor Sports Complex Build an Outdoor Sports Complex, consisting of one FIFA soccer field with lighting and spectator bleachers, additional multiple full size soccer fields--some allowing for multiple sport uses like ultimate Frisbee--and a clubhouse with change rooms $3,961,384 $4,170,103 $3,401,974 Young Men's Christian Association of Brandon (YMCA of Brandon) / Brandon Dood Cristall Family YMCA Expansion Expand the Dood Cristall Family YMCA facility to include a new fitness studio and functional fitness spaces and to accommodate for new childcare spots $2,280,600 - $3,420,900 Brandon Centennial Auditorium Corporation Inc. / Brandon Front of House Speaker Replacement - Phase 2 Install a modern loudspeaker system to encourage programming opportunities and enable additional professional cultural performances $153,752 - $230,628 Brandon Riverbank Inc. / Brandon Assiniboine Canoe/Kayak Cove Construct a safe access to the cove for users to launch canoes and kayaks $71,781 - $107,671 Lundar Museum Society Inc. / Coldwell Lundar Museum Mall Build a new 3,200 square foot museum, including space to exhibit unique cultural components that reflect the history of Lundar and its surrounding area, a meeting-programming room and a space to facilitate exhibit preparation $71,604 - $107,407 Roseau Crossing Heritage Park / Dominion City Roseau Crossing Heritage Park Pool Liner Replacement Replace the Roseau Crossing Heritage Park Pool liner $47,603 - $71,405 Flin Flon New Community Aqua Center and Recreational Facility Construct a new energy-efficient, community aqua center and recreational facility $3,464,000 $2,886,378 $2,309,622 Opasquia Trails Association Inc. / Kelsey Grace Lake Boardwalk and Trail Build a floating boardwalk along the northeast shores of Grace Lake $270,048* - $405,072 Grande Pointe Homeowners Association / Ritchot Grande Pointe Community Clubhouse Complete the interior of the newly constructed Grande Pointe Community Clubhouse $108,560 - $162,840 Red River North Trail Association Inc. / Selkirk Trail and Bridge near Coca Cola Falls Replace a bridge across North Coca Cola Creek, and construct a 3.5-km trail $102,312* - $153,468 Les Blés d'Or de Lorette Inc. / Taché Blés d'Or Multi-Purpose Space Construct a multi-purpose room and patio in a senior's housing building $233,000 - $349,500 Rural Municipality of Thompson Miami Active Living Centre Build a fully accessible active living centre $492,216 $410,139 $328,185 Minnedosa Minnedosa Regional Event Centre New Arena Construct a new arena and event space that will include a full-size ice surface, dressing rooms, kitchen, viewing areas, a multipurpose space, an interior walking track, an elevator, and a heat recovery system which will make the building more energy efficient $2,045,625 $1,704,375 $3,478,125 Arthur Pioneer Association / Two Borders Fraser Log Cabin Restoration Authentically restore a local heritage log cabin in Sourisford Park $19,703 - $29,555

*Federal funding is conditional on consultation requirements being met.

