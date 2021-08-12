Canada and British Columbia invest more than $6.8 million in pedestrian and cyclist overpass, connecting Burnaby Lake Regional Park and Deer Lake Park

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and British Columbia continue to invest in local infrastructure during this unprecedented time to meet the needs of communities, promote healthy living, and support economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North–Seymour, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Janet Routledge, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Burnaby North, on behalf of the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs; and His Worship Mike Hurley, Mayor of Burnaby, announced funding to build a pedestrian and cyclist overpass over Highway 1 in Burnaby.

The new overpass will improve active transportation in the area by connecting Burnaby Lake Regional Park and Deer Lake Park. The project will connect existing trails at either end of the bridge, and will also include landscaping and fixed park furniture. Users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and low-speed mobility device users, will benefit from increased mobility options in the Highway 1 corridor, south of Burnaby Lake.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.7 million in the project through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing more than $3.1 million, and the City of Burnaby is contributing more than $2.5 million to the project.

Quotes

"I'm pleased to announce over $3.7 million in federal funding for the Burnaby Lake Highway 1 pedestrian and cyclist overpass, which will add to the number of active transportation options available in our community. Ensuring Canadians have access to alternative, safe, and healthy options for getting around will keep our communities connected and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This funding comes from Canada's infrastructure plan, which invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North–Seymour, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This overpass project is really a bridge to so many benefits for the community of Burnaby and the people and visitors who spend time here. Active transportation is essential for British Columbians seeking an alternative to driving from place to place, and now pedestrians, cyclists, and wheelchair users will be able to easily connect between two popular parks, while enjoying the healthy benefits of being outdoors. This project will also create jobs, contributing to the growth of the local economy at a time when we need it most."

Janet Routledge, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Burnaby North, on behalf of the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs

"The Burnaby Lake Highway 1 pedestrian and cyclist overpass will deliver significant benefits for Burnaby residents. As we continue to move forward with a new vision for transportation in Burnaby, this overpass will make it easier for Burnaby residents to choose active transportation options to move throughout our community, thereby reducing carbon emissions in Burnaby. We're pleased to have the support of our federal and provincial partners on this project."

His Worship Mike Hurley, Mayor of Burnaby

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across B.C., the Government of Canada has invested more than $4.4 billion in over 600 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

has invested more than in over 600 infrastructure projects under the Investing in infrastructure plan. The Province is investing $3.6 billion over a 10-year period under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for British Columbia's infrastructure initiatives.

