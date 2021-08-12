SMI 12’436 0.4%  SPI 15’913 0.3%  Dow 35’428 -0.2%  DAX 15’938 0.7%  Euro 1.0839 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’226 0.5%  Gold 1’751 0.0%  Bitcoin 40’790 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9233 0.2%  Öl 71.4 -0.4% 
12.08.2021 19:52:00

Canada and British Columbia invest more than $6.8 million in pedestrian and cyclist overpass, connecting Burnaby Lake Regional Park and Deer Lake Park

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and British Columbia continue to invest in local infrastructure during this unprecedented time to meet the needs of communities, promote healthy living, and support economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North–Seymour, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Janet Routledge, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Burnaby North, on behalf of the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs; and His Worship Mike Hurley, Mayor of Burnaby, announced funding to build a pedestrian and cyclist overpass over Highway 1 in Burnaby.

The new overpass will improve active transportation in the area by connecting Burnaby Lake Regional Park and Deer Lake Park. The project will connect existing trails at either end of the bridge, and will also include landscaping and fixed park furniture. Users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and low-speed mobility device users, will benefit from increased mobility options in the Highway 1 corridor, south of Burnaby Lake.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.7 million in the project through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing more than $3.1 million, and the City of Burnaby is contributing more than $2.5 million to the project.

Quotes

"I'm pleased to announce over $3.7 million in federal funding for the Burnaby Lake Highway 1 pedestrian and cyclist overpass, which will add to the number of active transportation options available in our community. Ensuring Canadians have access to alternative, safe, and healthy options for getting around will keep our communities connected and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This funding comes from Canada's infrastructure plan, which invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North–Seymour, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This overpass project is really a bridge to so many benefits for the community of Burnaby and the people and visitors who spend time here. Active transportation is essential for British Columbians seeking an alternative to driving from place to place, and now pedestrians, cyclists, and wheelchair users will be able to easily connect between two popular parks, while enjoying the healthy benefits of being outdoors. This project will also create jobs, contributing to the growth of the local economy at a time when we need it most."

Janet Routledge, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Burnaby North, on behalf of the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs

"The Burnaby Lake Highway 1 pedestrian and cyclist overpass will deliver significant benefits for Burnaby residents. As we continue to move forward with a new vision for transportation in Burnaby, this overpass will make it easier for Burnaby residents to choose active transportation options to move throughout our community, thereby reducing carbon emissions in Burnaby. We're pleased to have the support of our federal and provincial partners on this project."

His Worship Mike Hurley, Mayor of Burnaby

Quick facts

  • Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • Across B.C., the Government of Canada has invested more than $4.4 billion in over 600 infrastructure projects under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.
  • The Province is investing $3.6 billion over a 10-year period under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for British Columbia's infrastructure initiatives.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html 

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn 
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:30 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
11:19 Vontobel: derimail - Techwerte im Fokus
09:25 DAX: Ausbruch und Pullback
08:31 SMI-Höhenflug hält an
07:55 Moderna-Impfstoff nimmt Hürde in der Schweiz
07:16 Weekly-Hits: Frankreich – Wiederbelebung nach Corona / Nokia – 5G-Profiteur im Aufwind
07:09 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
10.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Moderna, Novavax
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna- und BionNTech-Aktien fallen nach EMA-Prüfung zweistellig - auch Pfizer schwach
Zurich-Aktie legt zu: Zurich verdient so viel wie vor der Pandemie
Meyer Burger weist Anschuldigungen des "Anlegerschutz-Vereins" zurück - Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert
MicroStrategy-CEO baut Bitcoin-Engagement aus - Vergleich mit frühem Facebook
Tesla-Konkurrent NIO übertrifft Erwartungen - NIO-Aktie verliert
Stadler Rail-Aktie fester: Stadler Rail hat wohl Aufträge über 163 Millionen Euro an der Angel
Schweiz: Immobilienpreise steigen weiter
Hacker erbeuten Kryptowährungen im Wert von über 600 Millionen Dollar
Erhöhte Immobilienpreise: Sogar die Superreichen raten von Immobilienkauf ab
US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- SMI schliesst nach neuem Rekord im Plus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel - neues Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit