 Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp. Confirms Closing Date of Qualifying Transaction and Announces Redemptions in Connection Therewith | 20.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’210 -0.5%  SPI 14’401 0.0%  Dow 34’078 -0.4%  DAX 15’368 -0.6%  Euro 1.1015 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’020 -0.3%  Gold 1’770 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’576 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9151 -0.5%  Öl 67.2 0.7% 

20.04.2021 02:49:00

Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp. Confirms Closing Date of Qualifying Transaction and Announces Redemptions in Connection Therewith

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - CANACCORD GENUITY GROWTH II CORP. (TSX: CGGZ.UN) (the "Corporation") announced today that it expects to close its qualifying transaction with Taiga Motors Inc. ("Taiga") (the "Qualifying Transaction") on April 21, 2021. In connection with the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation will redeem approximately 3 million class A restricted voting units that have been deposited for redemption in connection therewith, at a redemption price of approximately $3.03 per unit for a gross amount of approximately $9 million. Concurrently with the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, the Corporation expects to complete an approximately $100 million private placement financing. When combined with cash remaining in the Corporation's IPO escrow account, the Corporation expects to have approximately $151 million upon closing of the Qualifying Transaction, before taking into account transaction expenses.

About Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.
Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the Corporation that will qualify as its "qualifying transaction". For more information regarding the Corporation, see the Corporation's most recent annual information form, financial statements, management's discussion & analysis and other continuous disclosure documents periodically filed on SEDAR.

Forward–Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

19.04.21 Thematisches Investieren - Mit Flexibilität zum Erfolg
19.04.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte haussieren
19.04.21 Nestlé-Dividende bremst SMI heute ein
19.04.21 Daily Markets: SMI – Weiter im Rallymodus / Tesla – Die wichtigste Kursbarriere
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
15.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bloomberg traut dem Bitcoin 2021 400'000 US-Dollar zu
Kritik an Wasserstoffwirtschaft bringt Aktien von Plug Power, Ballard & Co. unter Druck
Moderna-Aktie knickt ein: Moderna lieferte lediglich ein Fünftel der angekündigten Impfdosen
Relief Therapeutics kommentiert Streitigkeiten mit Partner NeuroRx - Aktie sackt ab
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS mit Greensill- und Archegos Klage von US-Pensionskasse konfrontiert
Credit Suisse trennt sich nach Archegos-Debakel von weiteren Managern
Zwei Tote bei Unfall mit vermutlich fahrerlosem Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Harley-Davidson-Aktie schiesst hoch: Harley-Davidson kündigt rechtliche Schritte gegen EU-Zölle an
CureVac-Aktie im Plus: CureVac reicht bei Swissmedic Zulassungsgesuch für Impfstoff ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit