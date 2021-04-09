Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Announces Completion of Redemption of 6.25% Convertible Debentures

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: CF) today announced that it has deposited the aggregate amount of funds required to redeem the entire $132,690,000 principal amount of its outstanding 6.25% convertible unsecured senior subordinated debentures due December 31, 2023 (the "Debentures") with the trustee under the indenture governing the Debentures. As previously announced, the Debentures will be redeemed on April 9, 2021 at a redemption amount equal to $1,266.95 for each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, being equal to the aggregate of (i) $1,250 per $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, and (ii) $16.95 of accrued and unpaid interest per $1,000 principal amount up to but excluding April 9, 2021.

With the redemption of the convertible debentures, the weighted average number of common shares used for purposes of calculating diluted earnings per share will no longer include the dilutive effect of the convertible debentures and, as such, the fully diluted share count will be reduced by approximately 13.2 million common shares. For the three and nine month periods ended December 31, 2020 the adjusted weighted average number of common shares was 123,760,056 and 122,562,938 respectively.

Pursuant to the terms of the previously announced commitment letter entered into with investment funds and accounts managed or advised by HPS Investment Partners, LLC ("HPS") on March 18, 2021, the Company entered into a Credit Agreement with the lenders, Lucid Agency Services Limited as administrative agent and Lucid Trustee Services Limited as security agent (the "CreditAgreement") that provides for a GBP £69,000,000 term loan under a senior secured first lien term loan facility. The funds available under the Credit Agreement were drawn and used by the Company as part of the funds required to redeem the Debentures.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined under applicable securities laws). These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts, including business and economic conditions and the Company's growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend", "could" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and a number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, readers should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to the redemption of the Debentures . Please also refer to the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company's interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements and in its 2020 Annual Report and AIF filed on www.sedar.com as well as the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risks" in its MD&A, as provided in its fiscal 2020 annual report and its Q3 of fiscal 2021 quarterly report, for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company. Material factors or assumptions that were used by the Company to develop the forward-looking information contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, those set out in the Fiscal 2021 Outlook section in the annual MD&A and those discussed from time to time in the Company's interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements and in its fiscal 2020 Annual Report, Q3/21 quarterly report and AIF filed on www.sedar.com. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible risk factors that may influence actual results. Readers are cautioned that the preceding list of material factors or assumptions is also not exhaustive.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Certain statements included in this press release may be considered "financial outlook" for purposes of applicable Canadian securities laws, and such financial outlook may not be appropriate for purposes other than this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, further developments or otherwise.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.