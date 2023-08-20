Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'829 -0.5%  SPI 14'301 -0.4%  Dow 34'501 0.1%  DAX 15'574 -0.7%  Euro 0.9596 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'213 -0.4%  Gold 1'889 0.0%  Bitcoin 22'984 -1.7%  Dollar 0.8821 0.0%  Öl 84.8 1.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528Stadler Rail217818On113454047Alcon43249246Novo Nordisk23159222NVIDIA994529
Top News
So funktioniert Social Trading, eine Einführung
Die besten Krypto-Plugins für ChatGPT
Tesla kann Top-Manager von Bosch abwerben
Investments im zweiten Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackmans Pershing Square Capital Management im Depot
Grossinvestor von Berkshire Hathaway: Buffetts Beteiligungsgesellschaft wird hohen Zinsen und Rezession standhalten
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
BRP Aktie [Valor: 21432355 / ISIN: CA05577W2004]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.08.2023 01:30:00

CAN-AM MOVES TOWARD A MORE IMMERSIVE RIDING EXPERIENCE

BRP
78.34 USD -0.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

New color touchscreen display and Apple CarPlay enhance connectivity on all Can-Am Spyder models

VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Can-Am, a brand of BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) (NASDAQ:DOOO), recently unveiled its product news for model year 2024 across its 3-wheel vehicle lineup. One of the core areas of focus is enhancing the rider connectivity experience on all Can-Am Spyder F3 and RT models, which will now feature an all-new 10.25-inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay. This technology will be woven into the existing BRP Connect platform and will allow iPhone users to use Apple CarPlay and all its compatible apps.

All new 2024 Can-Am Spyder F3-S model ©BRP 2023 (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

"We are constantly looking to improve the rider experience through innovation," said Martin Ethier, Marketing Director, Can-Am 3-Wheel & Motorcycles at BRP. "The introduction of Apple CarPlay is a big step toward that, and it directly addresses feedback we have received from Can-Am owners around the world. Riders will now have a smarter, safer way to stay connected while riding."

2024 Can-Am Spyder Visual Enhancements
  • All 2024 Can-Am Spyder F3 models will receive updated LED headlights, providing more visibility once the sun goes down, as well as giving the Spyder F3 a bold new modern look.
  • The Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Special Series model will be available in a timeless Cognac colorway and feature 10-spoke wheels, giving it an eye-catching presence whether sitting still or cruising down the highway.
  • Can-Am Spyder F3-T and F3 Limited models will receive a new Super Sport Grill for an enhanced visual presence.
  • The Can-Am Spyder F3-S, which is the most sport oriented of all Can-Am Spyder models, returns with sleek Monolith Black body panels, a red frame, and all-black 10-spoke wheels.
  • The Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-to-Sky, Can-Am's top-of-the-line luxury touring model, will receive an all-new Vegas White Satin paint scheme along with a mocha wheel color, further highlighting the look and feel of this ultra-comfortable model.
2024 Can-Am Ryker Visual Enhancements
  • On the Can-Am Ryker side of the lineup, the versatile Can-Am Ryker Rally model will now feature Hyper Silver wheels, enhancing its all-road look even further.

The Can-Am Ryker lineup remains a perfect option for people looking for an incredibly fun ride, regardless of experience with accessible pricing and ease-of-use. And with many different color panel kits available, customization is at the forefront of every Can-Am Ryker owner's list.

Snapshots: Highlights of a Busy Year for Can-Am

50th Anniversary
2023 marks the 50th anniversary of Can-Am, which has pushed the limits of convention with passion, creativity, and a rebellious attitude since the very beginning. It started with winning the International Six Day Enduro and motocross championships, and has evolved to the introduction of the Can-Am ATV (all terrain vehicle), innovative Can-Am 3-wheel vehicle lineup and award-winning Can-Am side-by-side vehicles. Can-Am has always done things its own way, and that will hold true well into the future.

2023 International Female Ride Day
With the largest female ownership in the on-road riding industry at 34 percent[1], and more than 18,000 members in its WOOR (Women Of On-Road) Facebook group, Can-Am continues to change the face of riding and open the road to women. As part of that, each May, Can-Am participates in International Female Ride Day (IFRD), bringing women from all over the world together to celebrate those who live for the thrill of the ride. This year, Can-Am organized multiple rides around the globe with hundreds of participants riding Can-Am 3-wheel vehicles and celebrating the power and freedom of riding.

The Shoe Surgeon Collaboration
Can-Am continues to bring more people into riding by appealing to different audiences. One example of that is the brand's collaboration with The Shoe Surgeon. The result is three custom Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel vehicles along with three styles of Can-Am-inspired riding shoes each pushing the limits of creativity, following themes of "inclusivity," "heritage," and "the love of the ride." Ultimately, the vehicles will be used to help raise awareness and money toward fighting intimidation and influencing positive behavior, which is BRP's global social cause. Click HERE for more information on the collaboration with The Shoe Surgeon.

Can-Am 3-Wheel Retail Update
Can-Am 3-wheel continues to grow, with market share gains of 20 percentage points over the last three years in North America, with retail sales more than doubling in the last four years. New riders make up a significant portion, as 61 percent of recent Can-Am owners are new to the 3-wheel category, and 40 percent of recent Can-Am owners are new to the On-Highway segment (2-wheel or 3-wheel).

Looking Ahead: EV Introductions, including Can-Am Pulse and Origin Electric Motorcycles

BRP is committed to offering electric options in all its existing product lines. A roll-out of EV models is planned over the next few years, with the last product introduction now expected before the end of 2027 instead of 2026 as originally planned.

Furthermore, BRP has announced the upcoming launch of new electric categories, including the return of Can-Am on 2-wheel motorcycles with the all-electric Can-Am Pulse and Origin. The product development team is making solid progress, and the construction of the plant in Querétaro is well underway. Can-Am plans to release all specs of these two models and start taking orders next summer, with the first Can-Am motorcycles expected to hit the road before the end of 2024. In the meantime, the team is conducting testing in all possible usage conditions. Early feedback from test riders is that both of these exciting new models deliver a powerful, smooth, and thrilling riding experience.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 23,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com
@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to Can-Am's continued growth, its impact for women on-road and its appeal to different audiences, BRP's commitment to electrification of its existing product lines and the expected timeline for it, the product development progress on its electric motorcycles and their expected time of release and availability to customers, and other statements that are not historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward looking statements, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific. BRP cautions that its assumptions may not materialize. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of BRP to be materially different from the outlook or any future results or performance implied by such statements. Further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in BRP's annual information form dated March 22, 2023.

_________________

[1] Source: S&P Global Mobility, Motorcycle Migration Report, New US On-Highway Registrations, Retail season to date, November 2022 to June 2023. (most recent data available)

Can-Am’s all-new larger, customizable touchscreen display with emphasis on readability while riding. ©BRP 2023 (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

BRP Logo (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/can-am-moves-toward-a-more-immersive-riding-experience-301905067.html

SOURCE BRP Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu BRP Inc Subord.Voting When Issued

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Wie entwickelt sich die Inflation in den USA und in Europa? Und welche Auswirkungen hat diese auf die aktuelle Marktlage?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger, Asset Manager bei Daubenthaler & Cie. GmbH im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wie sich die anstehenden Wahlen in den USA auf die Märkte auswirken könnten.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.08.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia
18.08.23 Marktüberblick: Banken und Versicherer trotzen Kursschwäche
18.08.23 SMI gibt weiter nach
18.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Abwärtsdruck hält an
17.08.23 Julius Bär: 9.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Logitech International SA
17.08.23 EUR/USD: Fed-Protokolle bringen keine Klarheit – Anleger auf der Hut
17.08.23 USA Spezial – Ausblick auf das Wahljahr 2024 | BX Swiss TV
16.08.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'233.15 19.64 97SSMU
Short 11'468.30 13.76 3VSSMU
Short 11'864.06 8.96 DSSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'829.29 18.08.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'353.74 19.29 A8SSMU
Long 10'104.78 13.50 5SSMZU
Long 9'673.46 8.78 5SSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktiencrash voraus? Mark Spitznagel hält den Aktienmarkt für deutlich überbewertet
Tesla beschliesst weitere Preissenkungen in China
Stadler Rail-Aktie: Stadler hat Auftrag für ersten zweistöckigen Batteriezug für den US-Markt erhalten
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Rheinmetall will in kommenden Tagen mit Service in der Ukraine beginnen
Wie JPMorgan Goldman Sachs & Co. im vergangenen Jahr Milliardengewinne beim Rubel-Handel einstreichen konnten
UBS-Aktie schwächer: US-Ausschuss setzt Credit Suisse wegen Nazi-Vermögen unter Druck - Neue Länderverantwortliche in Europa
Novartis-Aktie gibt ab: Pläne für Sandoz-Abspaltung werden konkreter
Vetropack-Aktie: Brand im Werk Kremsmünster setzt 5 Lienen ausser Betrieb
Nächster grosser Krypto-Betrug? DEBT Box offenbar mit Lügen über Geschäftsaspekte
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit