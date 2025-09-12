Camtek Prices Upsized Private Offering Of $425 Mln Of Convertible Notes

(RTTNews) - Camtek Ltd. (CAMT), a maker of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry, said on Friday that it has priced $425 million aggregate principal amount of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private offering. The offering was upsized from the previously announced $400 million of notes.

The company has granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $75 million of the notes. The offering is expected to close on September 16.

Camtek intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase around $167.1 million aggregate principal amount of its 0% senior convertible notes due 2026 for $267 million in cash. The remainder will be used for general corporate purposes.

The offering of the notes is not contingent upon the repurchase of the 2026 notes, but the repurchase of the 2026 notes is contingent upon completion of this offering, the firm said.