CampTek Software Launches InvoiceBot to Automate Invoice Processing

PORTLAND, Maine, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CampTek Software the leader in Robotic Process Automation(RPA) announced today that it has successfully completed the rollout of its AI and ML cloud- based InvoiceBot Solution. Until now, most invoice processing approaches have been piecemeal and are not always comprehensive.  Because there is no standard way of setting up invoices, they can be complex and varied depending on the source.  Therefore, an Intelligent Document Platform is needed. InvoiceBot extracts meaningful data from an invoice, with 100% accuracy regardless of its structure or format. Once it has this data, InvoiceBot will take the data and enter it into any software application.  InvoiceBot combines the most reliable and robust approaches to effectively process invoices.

"The InvoiceBot is a complete solution, it can recognize any invoice and input it into any application.  In these times, we believe that it's important for organizations to achieve "Day One Value" for any expenditure made and InvoiceBot is just that," Peter Camp, CTO & Founder of CampTek Software stated.

InvoiceBot performs the following tasks:

  • Extracts all meaningful data from an invoice
  • Automatically processes invoices regardless of format
  • Allows the user to review invoices before submission
  • Becomes smarter with each invoice processed
  • Inputs data into ANY application

Key Benefits:

  • Flexible Pricing Options: Per invoice or a yearly flat fee
  • Uses best of breed technology from UiPath and ABBYY FlexiCapture to ensure reliability and scalability
  • Speeds up invoice processing time while handling both structured and unstructured data with minimal intervention
  • Lowers manual effort and inefficiencies by rules-based architecture using AI/ML to read and learn invoices
  • The solution can work in any environment and reduces error rates close to 0%
  • The cloud-based solution speeds up the time to build and deploy the solution

To get more information about the InvoiceBot, visit this link.

As the leading RPA SaaS ProviderCampTek Software can offer a wide array of services to assist you anywhere on your RPA Journey.  Our team of certified experts focus on Bot development, "White Glove" Hosting and Ongoing Bot Support.  With over 17 years of RPA experience supporting and developing RPA applications, we are the easy choice.

Media Contact
Bob DiSciullo – VP of Sales
240160@email4pr.com

877.272.0857 x1

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camptek-software-launches-invoicebot-to-automate-invoice-processing-301062436.html

SOURCE CampTek Software

