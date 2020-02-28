28.02.2020 22:21:00

Campbellcroft Resident One Step Closer to Collecting Lottery Prize

Prize Claim Subject to Insider Win Process

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Debra Mercier of Campbellcroft is one step closer to claiming a lottery win of $10,000 with INSTANT THE BIGGER SPIN (Game #2130).

As Debra's son is an employee at an authorized OLG retailer, this prize falls within OLG's definition of an Insider Win.

As of today's date, the claimant has completed the first step of a two-step Insider Win process, which included enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim.

To complete the prize claim, the prize will be held for a 30-day waiting period as part of OLG's Insider Win process, in order for OLG to publicize the win. If there are no additional claims on this prize it will be paid to the claimant on March 28, 2020.

If the pay date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the following business day shall be deemed to be the pay date.

The ticket was purchased at Garden Hill General Store on Ganaraska Road in Campbellcroft.

For more information please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; PlayOLG Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided more than $52 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year, proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

All for Here - 100 per cent of OLG's proceeds are invested in Ontario
OLG.ca
Follow on Twitter @OLGtoday

PlaySmart.ca 
Knowledge you can bet on.
Follow on Twitter @PlaySmartOLG

SOURCE OLG Winners

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
US-Dividenden: Performanceantrieb fürs Depot
14:31
Rohstoffe: Corona – Jetzt trifft es alle
11:00
Natural Gas Output Unfazed by Fall in Investments
10:00
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
09:14
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer mit tiefer Barriere
08:14
SMI droht Fall unter 10.000er-Marke
27.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es im Jahresverlauf noch steuerfreie Dividenden
Experte warnt vor Rücksetzer: Steht ein deutlicher Einbruch am Markt bevor?
Steht der Ausbruch bevor? Goldenes Kreuz könnte dem Bitcoin eine neue Rally bescheren
Warren Buffett investiert erstmals in den ETF-Markt
Virussorgen belasten: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI sinkt zeitweise auf Jahrestief -- DAX tiefrot -- Uneinheitliche Tendenz in Asien
LafargeHolcim-Aktie letztlich leichter: LafargeHolcim steigert Gewinn und erreicht Wachstumsziele
Microsoft-Aktie verlustreich: Microsoft kappt Umsatzziel für PC-Geschäft
ABB-Aktie rot: ABB-Sparte will mit Industrierobotern kräftig wachsen
easyJet und IAG streichen Flüge und legen Sparprogramm vor - Aktien verlustreich
Darum legen Franken und Euro zum US-Dollar zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um Corona-Krise ebben nicht ab: SMI geht deutlich leichter unter 10'000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst unter 12'000er Marke -- Dow im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schwächer
Der Abverkauf an den Börsen ging am Freitag sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch in Deutschland weiter. Der Crash an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. In Asien ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls rasant bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;