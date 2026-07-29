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ETF Sparplan
29.07.2026 18:33:07

Campari H1 Profit Down, Organic Sales Rise

(RTTNews) - Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (DVDCY.PK, DVDCF.OB, CPR.MI) on Wednesday reported a drop in profit for the first half of 2026. Meanwhile, organic sales and adjusted operating profit increased. The company also raised its full-year adjusted EBIT margin outlook, citing a more favorable tariff environment.

Net profit for the period was 129 million euros, down from 206 million euros last year.

For the first six months of 2026, net sales declined 1.0% on a reported basis to 1.51 billion euros from 1.53 billion euros a year earlier, reflecting the impact of portfolio disposals and foreign exchange movements. On an organic basis, net sales increased 2.7%.

Adjusted EBIT rose 1.8% on a reported basis to 358 million euros from 352 million euros, while adjusted EBITDA increased 0.8% to 430 million euros. Adjusted net profit increased 4.7% to 226 million euros.

Simon Hunt, Chief Executive Officer: "We are delivering on our strategy and growing with solid results in the first half of 2026 in terms of organic topline, profitability and solid balance sheet. At the same time, we are growing and gaining share across all our key markets driven by our priority brands. Our strategy of fewer bigger bets, including disposal of non-priority brands, innovation, geographic expansion is gaining traction while we continue to drive efficiency across each line of the P&L."

Looking ahead, Campari reaffirmed its expectation for approximately 3% organic sales growth in 2026 and raised its adjusted EBIT margin outlook after reducing its estimated tariff impact to about 20 million euros from approximately 30 million euros previously.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Galderma: Nach der SMI-Premiere lockt das Comeback

Nach dem Aufstieg in die Börsenelite geriet die Aktie zunächst unter Druck. Starke Quartalszahlen, der rasante Aufstieg von Nemluvio und ein angehobener Ausblick sprechen nun jedoch wieder für höhere Kurse.

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KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’084.47 19.43 SK3BLU
Short 15’385.99 13.81 S9B6IU
Short 15’975.42 8.83 SRPBPU
SMI-Kurs: 14’486.10 29.07.2026 17:30:21
Long 13’886.96 19.82 SXBF7U
Long 13’543.03 13.55 SABIUU
Long 12’964.45 8.86 SUTB5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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