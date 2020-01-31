Camille Milner, Denton Family Law Attorney, Elected Texas Bar Foundation Fellow

DENTON, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Firm of S. Camille Milner, P.C., is pleased to announce Camille Milner been elected to as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation ("Foundation"). Fellows of the Foundation are selected for their outstanding professional achievements and their demonstrated commitment to the improvement of the justice system throughout the state of Texas. Election is a recognition of contributions to the legal profession.

Camille Milner is a graduate of the University of Texas School of Law and has been practicing in Denton since 1984. She is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and was named a Master Credentialed Collaborative Professional by the Collaborative Divorce Texas; She has been named to Texas Super Lawyers® from 2005-2020 by Thomson Reuters; Top Women Attorneys in Texas by Texas Monthly for 2020; she has the AV Preeminent Rating by MartindaleHubbell® and was listed in the Judicial Edition of Martindale AV Ratings® for 2019; and her firm was recently listed as a Best Law Firm in 2020 by U.S. News and World Report.

Selection as a Fellow of the Foundation is restricted to members of the State Bar of Texas. Each year one-third of one percent of State Bar members are invited to become Fellows. Once nominees are selected, they must be elected by the Foundation Board of Trustees. The Foundation is the largest charitably funded bar foundation in the country. Founded in 1965 by lawyers determined to assist the public and improve the profession of law, the Foundation has maintained its mission of using the financial contributions of its membership to build a strong justice system for all Texans. To date, the Foundation has distributed more than $20 million throughout Texas to assist nonprofit organizations with a wide range of justice-related programs and services.

Camille Milner is a past President of Collaborative Divorce Texas and is a Past President of the Denton County Bar Association. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Denton County Bar. She is also co-author of "Build the Brand and Get More Collaborative Cases!" https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1734164905?pf_rd_p=ab873d20-a0ca-439b-ac45-cd78f07a84d8&pf_rd_r=V0XB0CRETYXK1TCQYWF6 and wrote the Chapter on Collaborative Law in the State Bar of Texas ADR Handbook.

The Law Office of S. Camille Milner P.C. is located at 620 W. Hickory in Denton, Texas. To learn more about Camille Milner go to https://www.milner-law.com or call 940-383-2674.

