Camden Military Academy hosts a Civil Air Patrol Flight Academy

CAMDEN, S.C., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The skies over Camden have been a little busier than usual this week due to the Colonel Roland Butler Flight Academy being hosted by Camden Military Academy and the historic Woodward Field in Camden. 

The flight academy is for cadets sponsored by Civil Air Patrol Mid-Atlantic Region under the auspices of National Headquarters.  The Mid-Atlantic Region encompasses seven wings; Delaware, Maryland, National Capital, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

These cadets were chosen from a pool of hundreds of applicants.  Each CAP cadet in the flight academy will receive 10 hours of flight time learning the basics of flying a Cessna 172 aircraft, 25 hours of ground instruction, and the opportunity to fly as an observer while other cadets receive instruction.  Cadets are hoping to achieve the goal of a solo flight at the conclusion of the academy.  The flight academy is housing approximately 14 Cessna aircrafts at Woodward field.

According to Lt Col Bailey, the students attending this year have a variety of interests.  "This year's cadets are a mixed group.  Of course, some hope to join the military in aviation but others have aspirations of being air traffic controllers, mechanics or pilot civilian aircrafts.

The headmaster of Camden Military Academy, Col. Eric Boland says, "When we were approached to host the Flight Academy cadets on our campus, we were eager to lend our facilities.  This is a great event for Camden, Kershaw County as well as Camden Military Academy.  We hope to continue our partnership with CAP for years to come."

The flight academy began on June 29 and runs until Sunday, July 7.

About Camden Military Academy

Camden Military Academy, South Carolina's Official Military Academy, is an all-male, college preparatory boarding school with grades 7-12 and PG.  The small size of the cadet corps, 302, pays huge dividends in the classroom with 12-15 students per class.  Our tenured faculty, coupled with advanced technology, allows Camden cadets to reach their full potential academically. The military structure offered at Camden gives a young man the opportunity to develop leadership skills and integrity that cannot be found in any public/ private day school setting.   In addition to emphasizing academics, young men at Camden learn responsibility, honor, and character.                                                                                                    

 

