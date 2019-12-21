21.12.2019 21:00:00

Camden County Judge Certifies Discrimination Class Action for Female Elementary School Students

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Camden County Superior Court Judge ruled that a class of female students at Clara Barton School in Cherry Hill could go forward with their discrimination claim against the School. The class of fifth grade female students brought a lawsuit alleging that the school offered a leadership training class only to male students for school years 2014-2015 through 2017-2018.

The female students are represented by attorney Kevin Costello, from the law firm of Costello & Mains, LLC, a discrimination-rights and civil rights trial firm in Mount Laurel. He filed class-action lawsuit on behalf of the female students, C.G. & L.G. by K.G v. Cherry Hill Public Schools, Docket No. CAM-L-4446-18. On December 18, 2019, the Court certified the class, clearing the class of over 160 female students to go forward with their lawsuit.

The program at issue is the so-called "W.A.T.C.H." Program at the Clara Barton School, offered only to fifth grade male students for four years.

"We're happy with the Judge's ruling," Costello said of the decision. "We look forward to continuing with the discovery process."

Jennifer Keltos,
Executive Director of Communications
And Human Resources
Law Offices of Costello & Mains, LLC
856-727-9700
Jennifer@costellomains.com

 

SOURCE Costello & Mains, LLC

