Cambridge Quantum Computing Appoints Robert Youngjohns to Its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Quantum Computing ("CQC") today announced that Robert Youngjohns has been appointed to its Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Based in Silicon Valley, Robert was previously the Executive Vice President and General Manager of HP Software at Hewlett Packard Enterprises ("HPE"). Whilst there, he was instrumental in the $9 billion merger of HPE's Software Business Segment with Micro Focus resulting in the creation of one of the world's largest software companies. During his tenure at Hewlett Packard, Robert was a member of HP's Executive Council.

Prior to HPE, Robert was President of Microsoft North America Sales and Marketing. Additionally, he has held senior leadership roles at Callidus Cloud, Sun Microsystems and IBM. Currently, Robert sits on the board of a select number of growth companies in the technology sector.

"I am delighted to welcome Robert to CQC's leadership team," said Ilyas Khan, CEO of CQC. "Robert has lived the critical transformation and transition of the software industry through some of the most influential technology companies in the world, and his experience will be a tremendous asset to CQC."

"Quantum computing is the next defining chapter in a century of computing advances and in this regard, CQC has assembled a world-class team and created products that will enable the power of quantum computing to be realized," said Robert Youngjohns. "I look forward to contributing to CQC's development during an exciting phase of growth and discovery."

Robert holds a Master's degree with honors in physics and philosophy from Oxford University.

About Cambridge Quantum Computing

Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is a world-leading quantum computing software company with over 50 scientists including 30+ PhD's across offices in Cambridge (UK), San Francisco, London and Tokyo. CQC builds tools for the commercialisation of quantum technologies that will have a profound global impact.

CQC combines expertise in quantum software, specifically a quantum development platform (t|ket⟩TM), enterprise applications in the area of quantum chemistry (EUMEN), quantum machine learning (QML), and quantum augmented cybersecurity (IronBridge).

For more information about CQC, visit www.cambridgequantum.com.

