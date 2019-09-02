Cambridge Quantum Computing Appoints Denise Ruffner Chief Business Officer

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Quantum Computing ("CQC") today announced that Denise Ruffner has been appointed Chief Business Officer and a member of the Company's executive leadership team. In this role, she will manage and coordinate CQC's business development activities and will focus on building CQC's strong growth agenda, fostering client development and loyalty, and managing corporate strategy and key relationships.

Denise has been recognised for innovation, sales leadership and strategic planning throughout her 18-year career at IBM. During this tenure, she held a variety of roles which included responsibility for quotas up to >$750 million in annual revenue. She joins CQC from the IBM Systems Group Quantum Computing team where her leadership responsibilities included developing and heading the IBM Q Startup Program, in addition to leading the IBM Q Network Ambassador team for the North America, Latin America and Asia regions. Prior to this, Denise was the Worldwide Genomics Sales Leader for IBM Systems Group. Denise holds a Master's degree in Neurobiology and Molecular Biology from the University of Pittsburgh.

Ilyas Khan, CEO of CQC said: "We are thrilled to welcome Denise to the team. She brings a strong background in sales and strategy which, coupled with her leadership skills, will enhance our executive team and form an integral part of our growth. As a widely recognised and experienced industry leader in quantum computing, Denise's expertise will immensely benefit CQC."

Denise Ruffner said: "I am delighted to join CQC's world class scientific and business teams at a stage of tremendous growth potential. CQC is a leader in its field, and I look forward to continuing our expansion as we work with clients to navigate critical challenges through the use of our cutting-edge quantum computing solutions."

About Cambridge Quantum Computing

Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is a world-leading quantum computing software company with over 50 scientists including 25+ PhD's across offices in Cambridge (UK), San Francisco, London and Tokyo. CQC builds tools for the commercialisation of quantum technologies that will have a profound global impact.

CQC combines expertise in quantum software, specifically a quantum development platform (t|ket⟩™), enterprise applications in the area of quantum chemistry (EUMEN), quantum machine learning (QML), and quantum augmented cybersecurity (IronBridge).

