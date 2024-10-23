Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cambria Africa Aktie [Valor: 3620511 / ISIN: IM00B28CVH58]
23.10.2024 14:27:48

CAMBRIA AFRICA PLC Shares now trading on JP Jenkins

Cambria Africa
JP Jenkins Ltd
CAMBRIA AFRICA PLC Shares now trading on JP Jenkins

23-Oct-2024 / 13:27 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

23rd Oct 2024

CMB:JPJ

ISIN: IM00B28CVH58

 

CAMBRIA AFRICA PLC

("Cambria" or "the Company")

Shares now trading on JP Jenkins

 

London, UK, 22nd Oct 2024 – Cambria Africa PLC (CMB:JPJ), today announces its shares have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. Cambria’s registered offices are at Burleigh Manor, Peel Road, Douglas IM1 5EP, Isle of Man and is registered as a company in the Isle of Man under company number 001773V.

 

Cambria Africa Plc has actively invested and managed investments in Zimbabwe. Currently, its operations in Zimbabwe are limited to loan processing and payroll management. The company also owns the intellectual property of Paynet Systems, which successfully provided bulk payments and gross settlement services to nearly all Zimbabwean banks.

 

The company is in the process of divesting assets, including Paynet's corporate offices located in Mt. Pleasant Business Park. Management's objective is to maximize value at the holding level and facilitate capital distributions to shareholders through dividends or a compulsory share redemption.

 

JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).

 

Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker.

 

The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: IM00B28CVH58), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/company/cambria-africa-plc/).

 

For further information, please contact:

 

CAMBRIA AFRICA PLC

 

Investor Relations

JP Jenkins Ltd

 

Veronika Oswald / Mason Doick

 

Tel. +44 (0) 203 287 8814

Tel. +44 (0) 207 469 0937

 

Email: info@cambriaafrica.com

Email: info@jpjenkins.com

 

 


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2014589  23-Oct-2024 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2014589&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

