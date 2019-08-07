07.08.2019 13:49:00

Cambrex (CBM) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Cambrex Corporation; Is $60 a Fair Price?

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) ("Cambrex") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to private equity firm Permira.

On August 7, 2019, Cambrex announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Permira. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cambrex shareholders will receive $60.00 in cash for each share of Cambrex common stock they own.

The investigation concerns whether the Cambrex board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Cambrex shares of common stock. The 52-week high for Cambrex was $69.43.

If you are a shareholder of Cambrex and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com


