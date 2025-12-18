Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’048 0.2%  SPI 17’928 0.2%  Dow 47’886 -0.5%  DAX 24’014 0.2%  Euro 0.9322 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’701 0.3%  Gold 4’326 -0.3%  Bitcoin 69’350 1.3%  Dollar 0.7953 0.0%  Öl 59.6 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Analyse: Market-Perform-Bewertung für Henkel vz-Aktie von Bernstein Research
Beiersdorf-Aktie: Bernstein Research gibt Outperform-Bewertung bekannt
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie erhält von Bernstein Research Bewertung: Market-Perform
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. heute
Rheinmetall erhält Milliardenauftrag - Verkauf der Autozuliefer-Sparte wird vorbereitet - auch Aktien von TKMS, HENSOLDT & RENK im Blick
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Cambium Networks Aktie 48268523 / KYG177661090

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

18.12.2025 12:37:06

Cambium Networks Receives Partial Nasdaq Compliance; Names Mitchell Cohen Interim CFO

Cambium Networks
1.41 EUR 2.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM), a provider of networking solutions, on Thursday said it received a partial compliance letter from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on December 12.

The panel confirmed the company is now in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule but remains non-compliant with the Periodic Filing Rule. The panel will retain jurisdiction until April 8, 2026, and Cambium will be subject to a mandatory monitoring period through December 12, 2026. If the company falls out of compliance with the minimum bid price requirement during that period, Nasdaq may move to delist the stock.

Separately, Cambium Networks announced the appointment of Mitchell Cohen as interim chief financial officer and principal financial officer, effective immediately. John Waldron, who had been serving in the role on an acting basis, will step down and continue as a senior financial advisor.

Cambium said Cohen brings experience across public companies, private equity and high-growth organizations and has served as interim chief financial officer at several companies since 2022.

Cambium Networks shares were up more than 5% in pre-market trading after closing at $1.55, down 4.32% on Wednesday.

Nachrichten zu Cambium Networks Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cambium Networks Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im heutigen BX Morningcall spricht David Kunz gemeinsam mit François Bloch mit Gast Marco Parroni (heute Uniq Prime, ehemals Julius Bär) über Markenführung im Private Banking: Warum „Luxus“-Denken oft in die falsche Richtung führt, wie Sponsoring und Partnerships (u.a. rund um Formel E) als echter Wertetransfer funktionieren – und weshalb ein Ökosystem-Ansatz häufig mehr bringt als klassische KPI-Logik.

Themen im Gespräch:

💡Private Banking vs. Luxusmarke: wo der Vergleich hinkt
💡Sponsoring als Strategie: Sichtbarkeit, Glaubwürdigkeit, interne Akzeptanz
💡Wie man Brand-Impact realistisch misst
💡Vertrauen als Kernwert – und was KI daran (nicht) ersetzt
💡Was Marco Parroni heute mit Uniq Prime aufbaut

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

12:14 BNP Paribas: Ausblick 2026
09:54 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Künstliche Intelligenz – Gekommen, um zu bleiben/Rohstoffe – Eine wichtige Rolle
09:37 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.12.2025
07:54 Cisco erreicht wieder historische Werte
17.12.25 Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall
16.12.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
16.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, SGS
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’581.82 19.89 BASSBU
Short 13’879.93 13.71 SY9BNU
Short 14’403.42 8.80 BY8SXU
SMI-Kurs: 13’048.25 18.12.2025 12:46:30
Long 12’514.63 19.16 S3HB2U
Long 12’234.42 13.57 SK3BMU
Long 11’732.78 8.95 S7MBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DroneShield-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Grossauftrag nur kurzfristiger Impuls?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochabend billiger
Untergrund statt Ausstieg: China mischt wieder im Bitcoin-Mining mit
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem NVIDIA-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
Keine Jahresendrally in Sicht: SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX schliesst unter 24'000 Punkten -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Micron Technology-Aktie nach starker Gewinn- und Umsatzentwicklung gefragt
UBS Aktie News: UBS am Donnerstagvormittag fester

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
12:57 Nach Trump-Friedensdeal: schwere Kämpfe im Ostkongo
12:52 Fall in Italien: Komplett-Leistungsentzug für Asylbewerber unzulässig
12:35 Weltraum-Satelliten: Rheinmetall bekommt Milliardenauftrag
12:30 OTS: KfW / Deutschlandfonds startet: Bundesregierung und KfW setzen ...
12:30 Diskriminierung bei Wohnungssuche - BGH prüft Makler-Haftung
12:29 Berüchtigter Clan verliert Leverkusener Villa
12:26 Mercosur: Macron bleibt trotz Zugeständnissen bei Nein
12:23 EU-Gerichtshof: Frontex haftet für Grundrechtsverletzungen
12:21 ROUNDUP: USA und Russland planen neue Gespräche - Treffen mit Ukraine
12:37 USA und Russland wollen neue Gespräche führen - Treffen mit Ukraine