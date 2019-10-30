+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
30.10.2019 13:18:00

Calyxt to Host Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a plant-based breeding and technology platform company, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Calyxt Chief Executive Officer Jim Blome, Chief Financial Officer Bill Koschak, Chief Business Development and Supply Chain Officer Manoj Sahoo and Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing Keith Blanks will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Time:

4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST

US & Canada dial-in number:

+1 (877) 407-9747

International dial-in number:

+1 (412) 902-0044

Conference ID:

13693218

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at +1 (949) 491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://bit.ly/35StOWl and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

A replay of the call will be available for one month following the conference.

Toll Free Replay Number:

+1 (877) 660-6853

International Replay Number:

+1 (201) 612-7415

Replay ID:

13693218

About Calyxt
Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) is a plant-based innovation company that utilizes our patented breeding technology to make the food you love a healthier choice. The care we take extends beyond nutritional value. We partner with farmers and food companies to deliver traceable plant-based products developed to be healthier and more sustainable than their conventional counterparts. We use cutting edge plant breeding techniques to develop products that help improve diets by reducing bad fats, allergens and toxins. Today oil from our high oleic soybean plants has lower saturated fats than commodity soybean oil. We are also developing high fiber wheat designed to provide an excellent source of daily fiber when incorporated into wheat-based foods. We continuously pursue innovation to deliver good food that is good for you. For further information, please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.

