06.05.2021

Calyx Releases RIM 7.0 to Optimize Regulatory Efficiencies

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider most relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced the availability of Calyx RIM v7.0 for its industry-leading Regulatory Information Management (RIM) system.

Jamie Moss, COO explains how, by integrating existing, powerful Calyx RIM functionality with Azure native technology, Calyx is delivering greater regulatory efficiencies while addressing the significant privacy, security, and compliance challenges that the pharmaceutical industry faces today

The RIM 7.0 release represents Calyx's first cloud-only release that leverages Microsoft's Azure native technology.

The RIM v7.0 release represents Calyx's first update that leverages Microsoft's cloud-based, Azure native technology. With tailored, direct delivery based on clients' business needs and schedules, Calyx RIM on Azure ensures minimal system disruption, which enables clients to access new system features while maintaining patient safety and compliance with global regulatory requirements.

"We're delighted to take this next step in Calyx's 25+ year history of delivering reliable, regulatory-compliant solutions for the global biopharmaceutical industry," said Jamie Moss, Chief Operating Officer, Calyx. "By integrating existing, powerful Calyx RIM functionality with Azure native technology, we're delivering greater regulatory efficiencies while addressing the significant privacy, security, and compliance challenges that the pharmaceutical industry faces today."

Among other features, Calyx RIM v7.0 includes powerful analytics through Microsoft's market-leading Power BI, and Azure Files ‒ a scalable architecture that enables fully managed file sharing in the cloud.

"This first release on Azure native technology is a very positive step for the industry and should accelerate innovation for this long-term market leader in the regulatory and e-clinical space," said Steve Gens, Managing Partner at Gens & Associates  ̶  an industry-renowned life science benchmarking and advisory firm specializing in improving client performance. "It's clear from our benchmarks that the next level of value is derived from both cross-functional process optimization and data connectivity, analytics, and visualization through global systems."

Click here for more information on Calyx RIM.

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and more than 25 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

Take your trials further, with intelligent insights at Calyx.ai or at LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Contact

Christine Tobin | Christine.Tobin@Calyx.ai | +1 412 628-8598

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calyx-releases-rim-7-0-to-optimize-regulatory-efficiencies-301285377.html

SOURCE Calyx



