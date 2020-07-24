+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
24.07.2020

CallRevu Announces a New Vice President of Sales, Justin DePasquale

BALTIMORE, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CallRevu, a leader in automotive conversation intelligence, featuring call data, tracking and advanced machine monitoring with artificial intelligence (AI) for dealers, announces today the addition of Justin DePasquale as the new Vice President of Sales. Justin will further help the company's vision by leveraging his experience in sales leadership, while focusing on growing and retaining CallRevu customers and team members.

"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the CallRevu family, focusing on the sales strategy to better serve our customers. Having spent my entire career in the auto industry, I am always thrilled to work with organizations that have a strong focus on the people and culture to push the boundaries for the future of the automotive landscape. The CallRevu team is no exception to that endeavor," said Justin DePasquale, Vice President of Sales of CallRevu.

DePasquale graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership and Marketing, Justin has been working in the automotive industry for 27 years. Having spent 8 years in a large retail dealership in northern Indiana, he then joined ADP Dealer Services (now CDK Global) where he spent 15 years helping CDK grow their business by working with their largest national and strategic customers.

Justin joins CallRevu from his most recent role where he served as the Vice President of Sales for North America for AutoPoint, a Solera company. During his time there, he was a central leader of an increasingly successful and continually growing sales and account management team.

"We were fortunate to have many quality candidates to choose from, but we found a kindred spirit in Justin given his rich experience in growing software enterprises, focused on serving the unique needs of the automotive industry. We are excited to have Justin onboard – we know Justin's focus on selling value will resonate with our customers and prospects," said Anthony Giagnacovo, CEO of CallRevu.

About CallRevu
CallRevu, founded in 2008, helps thousands of automotive dealers in the U.S. cultivate the customers that make it into the showroom after having a great experience on the phone. CallRevu has monitored over 110 million calls and by providing local and toll-free numbers to place on all ads, we track, listen, summarize, alert, and report on dealership's phone calls to monitor call performance. With the robust data we collect, we coach on how to enhance the caller's experience and improve the bottom line of dealerships. Visit http://www.callrevu.com.

 

SOURCE CallRevu

