Calling All RebatesMe Shoppers for 6th Anniversary Flash Sale

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online shoppers continue to reap rewards for their participation in the many discounts, deals and cash-back offers that they access using the RebatesMe top cashback site for deals at more than 3,000 stores all over the world. But RebatesMe has upped the savings ante for their 6th anniversary sale event that is taking place August 12 through 23.

Contests and referral bonuses increase savings for RebatesMe customers during the company's 6th anniversary flash sale. Opportunities to save more money making planned online purchases encourages loyalty from customers and helps build strong and lucrative business relationships.

Industry Leaders Help Customers Save Money

Shoppers have many competing sites offering to save them money, which is why RebatesMe helps its customers find exclusive deals with the highest amounts of cash back dollars per purchase. E-commerce shoppers have come to expect a high level of customer service from online vendors. RebatesMe partners with merchants all over the United States and the world to offer VIP customers a premium customer experience, with exclusive advance deals and a better overall online purchasing process.

Different Savings Focus Every Day

This year, for their 6th anniversary blow-out, RebatesMe will be offering anniversary flash sales on merchants' deals with higher cash back rates to customers on the following days and in the below categories:

August 11-13 — Beauty (Sephora, Estee Lauder, MAC, Jo Malone, Clinique, Elizabath Arden, etc.)

August 13-15 — Electronics (Dell Home, Bestbuy, Microsoft VIP outlet, etc.)

August 15-17 — Sports (Eastbay, Finishline, Nike, adidas, Moosejaw, etc.)

August 17-19 — Fashion (Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Urban outfitters, Ralph Lauren, etc.)

August 19-21 — Department stores (Macy's, JCPenney, Belk, Staples, Bloomingdale's, Saks Fifth Avenue, etc.)

August 21-23 — Health (GNC, Walgreens, Puritan's Pride, iHerb, etc.)

Referral Bonus Increase

Instead of the normal referral bonus of $10 for each online referral, the bonus has been increased during the Anniversary Flash Sale. Participants can now earn $100 for five (5) referrals from August 12-23.

Connecting Customers With Merchants Near and Far

With the steep and often fierce competition for customers' dollars, finding new and better ways for consumers to save money continues to be an ongoing focus of RebatesMe. Their dedication to highlighting the best deals with the highest cash back rebates puts their customers in the driving seat when it comes to utilizing their maximum purchasing power to scoop up the best deals.

Contact Info: RebatesMe

Media Contact: Angel Gao, RebatesMe, 503-719-4367, angel.gao@rebatesme.com

SOURCE RebatesMe LLC