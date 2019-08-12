12.08.2019 12:25:00

Calliditas Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Provide Business Update and 2019 Q2 Report

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 15, 2019, at 07:00am CET, Calliditas Therapeutics ("Calliditas") will publish its business update for the second quarter 2019. The company will also host a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the results, on the same day at 3:00pm CET. The event will be hosted by the company's CEO and President, Renée Aguiar-Lucander, and CFO Fredrik Johansson. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation will be live on the company's website during the call under Financial Reports and Presentations and will also be made available online after the call. To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details shown below:

SE: +46-8-505-583-69
UK: +44-333-300-9265
US: +1-833-823-0590

A link to audio cast can be found on the Calliditas website under Financial Reports and Presentations or here: https://financialhearings.com/event/11743 

The information was released for public disclosure on August 12, 2019, at 12.00 CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden. It is focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in which the Company can partially or completely participate in the commercialization efforts. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Calliditas Therapeutics is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and aims to commercialize Nefecon in the US. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (tícker: CALTX). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Widell
Head of Communications
Email: mikael.widell@calliditas.com
Telephone: +46-703-11-99-60

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/calliditas-therapeutics-to-host-conference-call-to-provide-business-update-and-2019-q2-report,c2879378

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/2879378/1088824.pdf

Release

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Neue, kurzfristige Trading-Range
11:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11:07
SMI nicht kleinzukriegen
11:05
Vontobel: derimail - Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mit doppelter Renditechance
09:00
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden größer
06:21
Dialy Markets: SMI – Erst short, dann long / Apple – Wohin des Weges?
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bank of America: Wieso die Ölpreise abstürzen werden
Weshalb der Euro wieder unter 1,09 Franken fällt - auch Greenback rückläufig
SMI freundlich -- DAX pendelt um Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinig
ams schlägt OSRAM neues Übernahmeangebot vor - OSRAM-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch, ams-Papiere im Sinkflug
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: ABB ernennt Björn Rosengren zum neuen Konzernchef - Grossaktionär Investor zufrieden
Falsche Behauptungen? Tesla-Chef Elon Musk darf Model 3 nicht "sicherstes Auto" nennen
Auftragsfantasien: Meyer Burger-Aktien haussieren
Darum ist die Nachfrage nach Gold in diesem Jahr so stark gewachsen
Huawei: Können Android in Smartphones schon jetzt ersetzen
Weltweit senken Zentralbanken ihren Leitzins - die Gründe

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI freundlich -- DAX pendelt um Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinig
Gewinnmitnahmen lassen die Gewinne am heimischen Aktienmarkt etwas abschmelzen. Der DAX zeigt sich derzeit nahe der Nulllinie. In Asien ging es zum Wochenauftakt in verschiedene Richtungen - Japan im Feiertag.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB