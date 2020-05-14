+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.05.2020 07:34:00

Calliditas Therapeutics: Interim Report Q1, 2020

- NefIgArd proceeding according to plan

STOCKHOLM, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "In the end of the first quarter of 2020 much of the activity at the company was focused on assessing and mitigating any potential impact Covid-19 might have on NefIgArd and I am happy to report that, due to the fact that the Part A of the study was fully recruited in December 2019, Nefecon is an oral formulation which patients are able to take at home and that the study doesn't require significant interactions with the healthcare system, the impact to date has been limited and our communicated timeline remain intact"

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO

Summary of Q1 2020

January 1 - March 31, 2020        

  • Net sales for the period amounted to SEK 0.5 (-) million          
  • Loss before income tax for the period was SEK 63.7 (42.6) million.           
  • Loss per share before and after dilution SEK 1.65 (1.21).          
  • As of March 31, 2020, cash amounts to SEK 728.6 (596.9) million.

Significant events during Q1 2020, in summary          

  • In January 2020, the Company's Board of Directors decided to explore whether there are conditions for a potential offering of the company's securities in the United States and a press release with the title "Calliditas submits draft registration statement for the listing of ADSs in the U.S." was published.           
  • In January 2020, EMA Paediatric Committee (PDCO) adopted a positive opinion on the Paediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for Nefecon for the treatment of primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN).            
  • In March 2020, Calliditas held an Extra General Meeting where authorization for the Board of Directors to issue new shares for a potential equity offering and listing of securities in the United States, adoption of new articles of association and adoption of a new incentive program were approved.

Significant events after the end of reporting period, in summary           

  • In April 2020, Calliditas announced that Dr. Richard Philipson had been appointed as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and would take up the position in early July.

Investor presentation May 14, 15:30 CET

Audio cast with teleconference, Q1 2020, May 14, 2020, 15:30 (Europe/Stockholm)

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/calliditas-therapeutics-q1-2020

Teleconference: Dial-in number SE: +46850558350; UK: +443333009034; US: 1833526834795

Financial calendar

Interim report for the period January 1 - June 30, 2020  August 13, 2020

Interim report for the period January 1 - September 30, 2020  November 12, 2020

Year-end report for the period January 1 - December 31, 2020  February 18, 2021

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:00 CET on May 14, 2020.

About Calliditas Therapeutics

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden. It is focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in which the Company can partially or completely participate in the commercialization efforts. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon, a unique two-step formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Calliditas Therapeutics is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and aims to commercialize Nefecon in the US. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:
Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO at Calliditas
Email: renee.lucander@calliditas.com
Telephone: +46-722-52-10-06

Mikael Widell, Head of Communications at Calliditas
Email: mikael.widell@calliditas.com
Telephone: +46-703-11-99-60

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/interim-report-q1--2020,c3111672

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3111672/1247467.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16574/3111672/b450a8122186670e.pdf

Press release Q1 2020 ENG

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.44
4.88 %
Lonza Grp 459.50
0.99 %
Swisscom 505.60
0.84 %
Givaudan 3’390.00
0.71 %
Roche Hldg G 349.90
0.37 %
Swiss Life Hldg 316.30
-4.30 %
CS Group 7.54
-4.46 %
CieFinRichemont 52.98
-5.22 %
The Swatch Grp 175.60
-5.31 %
Swiss Re 62.00
-5.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
13.05.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Nestle SA, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG
13.05.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu
12.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz «einlocken»
11.05.20
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.05.20
Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
12.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 und europäische Aktien: Fragen an unsere Fondsmanager
11.05.20
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktie sackt ab: ams will bedingtes Kapital um rund 10 Prozent erhöhen
Anleger ziehen Geld aus beliebtem ETF ab - Gutes Zeichen für Aktien?
Dow letztendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
Wer steckt wirklich hinter Satoshi Nakamoto? John McAfee behauptet dessen Identität zu kennen
SoftwareONE-Aktie auf Talfahrt: SoftwareONE-Grossaktionäre verkaufen Aktienanteil von gut 11 Prozent
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
Wirecard-Aktie knickt ein: Anlegerkanzlei Tilp verklagt Wirecard auf Schadensersatz
Alcon setzt im ersten Quartal bei geringerem Gewinn mehr um - Aktie hebt ab
mobilezone-Aktie verliert nach Gewinnausblick - Senkung für 2020
Facebook will erkrankten Inhalte-Prüfern 52 Millionen Dollar zahlen - Aktie schwächer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen im Minus
Die asiatischen Märkte präsentieren sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der heimische Markt und die Börse in Frankfurt rutschten am Mittwoch in die Verlustzone ab. An der Wall Street herrschte am Dienstag grosse Unsicherheit. An der Wall Street standen die Vorzeichen auf Rot.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB