Callaway Golf Announces Highest Golf Ball Market Share In Company History

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) announced that it achieved its highest monthly U.S. golf ball share ever in July, per Golf Datatech analysis. This announcement comes just one week after the Company reported record financial results for both the second quarter and the first half of 2021.

In July, Callaway earned more than 20% of the U.S. golf ball market share, further enhancing its position as the #2 selling golf ball brand and the fastest growing major golf ball brand since 2013. Retail spend in golf balls continues to be strong versus record sales levels from July 2020, with exceptional demand from consumers. Additionally, while Golf Datatech covers a broad portion of the market, internal analysis from Callaway indicates that the Company's actual golf ball share across all channels is potentially even higher.

Callaway's record-setting share is led by the outstanding performance of their Chrome Soft Golf Ball Family. These golf balls are better for everyone, from amateurs to the top players on TOUR. In fact, Phil Mickelson (PGA Championship), World Number One Jon Rahm (U.S. Open), and Annika Sorenstam (U.S. Senior Women's Open) have all recently won major championships while using a Chrome Soft X Golf Ball. And earlier this month, Xander Schauffele won gold in Tokyo with a new Chrome Soft X LS.

"We are thrilled to reach our highest U.S. golf ball market share ever at over 20%, and we're excited to build on this momentum going forward," said Callaway President & CEO, Chip Brewer. "With over $50 million invested into golf ball production during the past several years, we're committed to delivering the highest performing, highest quality golf balls in the world. That investment is especially paying off for Chrome Soft, which is performing incredibly well in the market, with our customers, and out on TOUR."

For more information regarding Callaway golf balls, please visit http://www.callawaygolf.com. To keep up to date with all the latest Callaway news and announcements, please follow them on social media: @CallawayGolf.

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is an unrivaled tech-enabled golf company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories, and provides world-class golf entertainment experiences through Topgolf, its wholly-owned subsidiary. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.topgolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.OGIO.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

