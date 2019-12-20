20.12.2019 23:00:00

Callaway Cars Introduces "Rough Terrain" Package

OLD LYME, Conn., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Callaway Cars Inc, known worldwide for its "Powerfully Engineered Automobiles", announced the introduction of a new Rough Terrain option for its lineup of supercharged GM SUVs.

Offered for new Callaway Tahoes, Suburbans, Yukons, Yukon XLs, Escalades and Escalade ESVs with 480 or 560 horsepower, the package increases front ride height and consists of specific Callaway Rough Terrain Dampers, Callaway Flow Forged Wheels and Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac® Tires.

Rough Terrain Package features include:

  • Level Ride Height for Aggressive Stance.

Callaway's Rough Terrain package increases front ride height by 2 inches, transforming the SUV's appearance to match its powerful under-hood upgrades. Proper front suspension geometry is retained for correct tracking and cornering.

  • Suspension that handles Supercharged Power.

Callaway's design approach ensures that premium materials and precise manufacturing techniques are incorporated in all of their products. Callaway engineers made sure that Rough Terrain components complement the breathtaking power of the Callaway's supercharged powertrain. The superior quality, robust products are designed to function as an integrated system, eliminating guesswork when you're selecting wheel/tire/suspension options.

  • Service-Proven Parts for Extended Durability.

Callaway Rough Terrain Dampers provide increased ground clearance and sure-footed handling. Attractive, yet rugged 20" X 9.0" Callaway FlowForged Wheels allow large, 33" diameter tires with generous sidewalls to retain ride quality. Wrangler DuraTrac® 275/60R20 tires are widely recognized for their superior on and off-road performance in wet or dry conditions. They're branded with the three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) symbol to signify that they meet severe snow service standards. Plus, Wrangler DuraTrac® tires come with a 6 Year/50,000 Mile Treadlife Warranty from Goodyear.

Priced right:

  • The truck pictured in this press release is an example of a 2020 Callaway Tahoe SC480 4x4 with the Rough Terrain package. Callaway's California and Connecticut facilities increase the 5.3L's output to 480 horsepower at 6200 RPM, and 477 lb-ft of torque at 4000 RPM. A 2020 Tahoe 4x4 in LS trim equipped with Callaway's SC480 and Rough Terrain packages is priced around $73,285, after applying the current $2500 GM rebate.

560 bhp, 6.2L Callaway SUVs are also offered. All Callaway cars and SUVs are upfit at Callaway factories and sold by GM dealers across North America. They are equipped with a 3-year/36,000-mile Callaway warranty that supplements the GM factory warranty, serviced by GM dealerships.

More information is found on Callaway's website: callawaycars.com.

 

SOURCE Callaway Cars

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Fulminante Preisrally von Palladium
09:37
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
07:17
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Korrektur im Aufwärtstrend / Adecco – Abwärtskorrektur durch?
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten von steigendem Goldpreis überzeugt - Starke Zentralbanknachfrage
Swatch-Tochter ETA mit Verkaufsverbot belegt - Aktie von schwachen Exportzahlen belastet
Clariant-Aktie legt zu: Clariant verkauft Division in Milliarden-Deal
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Resultate des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt - Aktie klettert kräftig
Goldman Sachs: Das passiert, sollten die Demokraten gewinnen
BIS fordert eine strengere Handhabung von Bitcoin und Co.
Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Nestlé bringt Herta in ein Joint Venture mit Casa Tarradellas ein - Nestlé-Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung freundlich. Der DAX verbuchte am 'Hexensabbat' Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Asiens Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;