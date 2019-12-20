Callaway Cars Introduces "Rough Terrain" Package

OLD LYME, Conn., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Callaway Cars Inc, known worldwide for its "Powerfully Engineered Automobiles", announced the introduction of a new Rough Terrain option for its lineup of supercharged GM SUVs.

Offered for new Callaway Tahoes, Suburbans, Yukons, Yukon XLs, Escalades and Escalade ESVs with 480 or 560 horsepower, the package increases front ride height and consists of specific Callaway Rough Terrain Dampers, Callaway Flow Forged Wheels and Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac® Tires.

Rough Terrain Package features include:



Level Ride Height for Aggressive Stance.

Callaway's Rough Terrain package increases front ride height by 2 inches, transforming the SUV's appearance to match its powerful under-hood upgrades. Proper front suspension geometry is retained for correct tracking and cornering.



Suspension that handles Supercharged Power.

Callaway's design approach ensures that premium materials and precise manufacturing techniques are incorporated in all of their products. Callaway engineers made sure that Rough Terrain components complement the breathtaking power of the Callaway's supercharged powertrain. The superior quality, robust products are designed to function as an integrated system, eliminating guesswork when you're selecting wheel/tire/suspension options.



Service-Proven Parts for Extended Durability.

Callaway Rough Terrain Dampers provide increased ground clearance and sure-footed handling. Attractive, yet rugged 20" X 9.0" Callaway FlowForged Wheels allow large, 33" diameter tires with generous sidewalls to retain ride quality. Wrangler DuraTrac® 275/60R20 tires are widely recognized for their superior on and off-road performance in wet or dry conditions. They're branded with the three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) symbol to signify that they meet severe snow service standards. Plus, Wrangler DuraTrac® tires come with a 6 Year/50,000 Mile Treadlife Warranty from Goodyear.

Priced right:



The truck pictured in this press release is an example of a 2020 Callaway Tahoe SC480 4x4 with the Rough Terrain package. Callaway's California and Connecticut facilities increase the 5.3L's output to 480 horsepower at 6200 RPM, and 477 lb-ft of torque at 4000 RPM. A 2020 Tahoe 4x4 in LS trim equipped with Callaway's SC480 and Rough Terrain packages is priced around $73,285 , after applying the current $2500 GM rebate.

560 bhp, 6.2L Callaway SUVs are also offered. All Callaway cars and SUVs are upfit at Callaway factories and sold by GM dealers across North America. They are equipped with a 3-year/36,000-mile Callaway warranty that supplements the GM factory warranty, serviced by GM dealerships.

More information is found on Callaway's website: callawaycars.com.

SOURCE Callaway Cars