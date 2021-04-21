Callahan Financial Planning Joining TS Prosperity Group

OMAHA, Neb., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callahan Financial Planning, an independent, fee-only fiduciary financial advisory firm, has announced it will be merging its operations with TS Prosperity Group. This partnership will double the size of the combined businesses to an estimated $450 million in assets under management, and help the firms provide trustee services, enhanced tax planning, and improved technology to clients.

Both organizations share the highest level of client care and integrity in financial services as fiduciaries. This form of relationship ensures conflicts of interest are mitigated and recommendations are always in the best interests of clients.

Callahan Financial Planning provides holistic personal financial planning that includes the complex integration of investments, income taxes, retirement, insurance, and estate planning for individuals and families. Financial advisory offices are in San Rafael, San Francisco, and Mill Valley in California; Omaha and Lincoln in Nebraska; and Denver and Centennial in Colorado.

When asked about the partnership, Callahan Financial Planning President William Callahan stated: "The culture of our organization has always been centered around our clients and the planning experience they receive. So when we considered combining organizations, it became clear how complimentary our approaches were, including our mutual focus on client impact, and our approach seeking to provide unconflicted financial advice. Ultimately, what convinced us to proceed together was just how much better the experience could get with the shared resources of the two highly compatible organizations together."

Callahan Financial Planning will stay a separately identifiable division of TS Banking Group, registered as an independent investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The TS Prosperity Group will maintain its regulatory status as the trust division of TS Bank, regulated by the Iowa Division of Banking and as a Member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Certain employees and operations are anticipated to be eventually shared between TS Prosperity Group and Callahan Financial Planning.

"Callahan Financial Planning's vision aligns with our philosophy of great planning to maintain and grow your wealth for today and the next generation," said TS Banking Group Chief Operating Officer, Kristi Krayneski. "They have a similar culture and mindset on how to help clients achieve financial dreams; their business model provides strength to our investment services and our trust services add strength to their generational planning approach."

Established in 2010, Callahan Financial Planning has received many accolades, including being named one of the "Top Firms in Nebraska" by Investor.com, Omaha's Choice Awards "Favorite Financial Planning Firm," and among Consumer Affairs "Best Financial Advisors in Omaha" in 2020. The firm expanded to California in 2019, and Colorado in 2020.

TS Prosperity Group services include the management of trusts, estates, and conservatorships, along with investment management, retirement planning, and estate planning. TS Prosperity Group is a division of TS Banking Group, a community banking group headquartered in Treynor, Iowa, representing over $1 billion in banking and fiduciary assets across Iowa, Illinois, and North Dakota.

The combined organization includes five Certified Financial Planner™ professionals, three Chartered Financial Analyst® charterholders, a Certified Public Accountant, and a Registered Life Planner®.

If you have any questions about this partnership or want to learn more, please call TS Prosperity Group at (844) 487-3115 or Callahan Financial Planning at (800) 991-5195.

About Callahan Financial Planning: Callahan Financial Planning is an independent, fee-only registered investment advisor with offices in Omaha and Lincoln in Nebraska, San Francisco, San Rafael and Mill Valley in California, and Denver and Centennial in Colorado. The firm serves individuals and families, typically close to retirement, who have some situational complexity and are seeking independent guidance relating to their investments, taxes, or estate planning, and other personal finance topics. For more information, visit callahanplanning.com.

About TS Prosperity Group: TS Prosperity Group offers a combination of fiduciary and institutional investment management services. As the Trust division of TS Bank, the foundation for TS Prosperity Group has been in place for nearly 100 years, founded in 1923. The institutional investment management philosophy developed internally over the last ten years and the division became TS Prosperity Group in 2016. The firm is headquartered in Council Bluffs, Iowa with $230 million assets under management. For more information visit tsprosperitygroup.com.

