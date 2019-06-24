Call Journey Heads to Vegas for the World's Largest Customer Contact Event

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's a busy month of June for Call Journey, the leading pioneer in Conversation Analytics, as it takes part in another headliner contact center event of the year. This time, the team heads to the city of lights, Las Vegas, for the 20th anniversary of Customer Contact Week (CCW), the world's largest customer contact event!

As one of the sponsors, Call Journey has a booth (163) set up in the event's expo hall, highlighting its market-leading voice analytics solution - Emotive Voice Streams (EVS™). This AI-powered technology can help businesses analyze all of their complex phone conversation data and transform it into rich, actionable insights.

"We are pleased and honored to once again be a sponsor of CCW. With the business landscape changing into a more customer-centric one, CCW provides the perfect venue to connect and learn about how our Voice Analytics solution can help transform today's contact centers," said Paul Humphrey, CEO of Call Journey.

Call Journey at CCW

This year marks Call Journey's third consecutive year of attendance in this major event. Through the event, Call Journey has connected with a number of organizations across North America, helping them improve revenue, automate QA, transform CX and manage risk through Conversation Analytics.

As an exclusive offer to all attendees of #CCWVegas19, Call Journey is giving away one US $2,500 Travel Voucher which can be used for a trip to the Land Down Under, Australia! To join the promo, attendees must sign up for a no-obligation, FREE 30-minute Discovery Call with Call Journey.

About Call Journey

We are all about Voice data. We help businesses achieve a complete customer view by integrating Voice data into the Enterprise data mix. Our speech experts bring together Natural Language Processing and Artificial Intelligence to create the best-of-breed speech analytics engine in the market. Using this engine to harness the power of voice data, we are helping organizations find answers to some of their biggest challenges, delivering insights that directly impact customer experience, business performance, and compliance. For more information, visit http://www.calljourney.com.

